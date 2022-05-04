Acceleration Partners Expands its Global Partnership Marketing Services with Acquisition of Grovia

Latest deal strengthens Acceleration Partners' global leadership position in the fast-growing partnership marketing industry with the addition of an innovative partner recruitment technology

BOSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Partners , the leading global partnership agency, today announced the acquisition of Grovia. The Seattle-based company strengthens Acceleration Partners' existing suite of partnership marketing services with a powerful recruitment platform that helps companies discover high-quality affiliates, influencers and publishers at scale.

"Technology is a critical element of our growth plan. Grovia's technology enables us to take an innovative step forward by enhancing our ability to find, recruit and activate new revenue-generating partners at a global scale while maintaining our personalized approach. I'm excited to welcome the Grovia team to Acceleration Partners and look forward to the great work we'll do together," said Matt Wool, CEO of Acceleration Partners.

Grovia's platform intelligently recommends personalized partner prospects, prioritizing those that attract visitors with high purchase intent. The technology is a strong fit with Acceleration Partners' existing suite of solutions and services, which includes partner program design, strategy, recruitment, management, and optimization. Combining capabilities enhances Acceleration Partners' ability to meet the end-to-end needs of customers – from smaller organizations just getting started with affiliate marketing to full-service Fortune 500 enterprises that need a fully scoped and managed affiliate and partnership program.

"Since its founding, Grovia's focus has been on building the future of partners connection," said Ian Brodie, Co-Founder and CEO of Grovia. "Acceleration Partners' expertise, global footprint and powerful performance data will accelerate our pursuit and make sustainable partner program growth more achievable for companies worldwide."

The Grovia deal marks the third acquisition for Acceleration Partners since partnering with Mountaingate Capital two years ago. In January 2021, Acceleration Partners joined forces with Streamline Marketing. A few months later, the company acquired the affiliate program management business of R.O.EYE . The extraordinary growth trajectory has continued with ongoing leadership team expansion, including the promotion of Matt Wool to CEO last December.

To learn more about how Acceleration Partners can help you grow your business, click here.

About Acceleration Partners

Acceleration Partners is the recognized leader in partnership marketing and a five-time International Performance Marketing Award (IPMA) winner in the "Best Performance Marketing Agency" category. Acceleration Partners manages programs in more than 40 countries for more than 170 brands including Target, Stitchfix, Noom, Redbubble, and GoToMeeting. Acceleration Partners' global staff of 300+ maintains a singular focus on delivering exceptional outcomes; and delivers deep and data-driven expertise in all key partnership marketing areas, including affiliate, influencer, content, mass media, and B2B partner marketing.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital, based in Denver, CO, is a private equity firm that specializes in building and empowering companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. The firm was launched by a team of partners with deep investment expertise in four distinct market sectors: marketing services, business/industrial services, specialty distribution and specialty manufacturing.

Media contact: Karen Laverty, karen@emediajunction.com

View original content:

SOURCE Acceleration Partners