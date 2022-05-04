2U, Inc. Moves Up Date for 2022 First Quarter Earnings Report

LANHAM, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) announced today that it is changing its earnings release and conference call date for the first quarter of 2022 to Thursday, May 5, 2022, five days earlier than originally scheduled. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com . To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-833-921-1673, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-236-389-2670, and provide the conference ID number 7559117. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 42 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. Our people and technology are powering more than 3,600 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

Investor Contact:

investorinfo@2U.com

Media Contact:

media@2U.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 2U, Inc.