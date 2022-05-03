Transportation Partners, Trailer Bridge and ATS International, Team up to Raise $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailer Bridge, Inc. and ATS International today announced their Rally por Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament raised $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico supporting the organization's efforts to create and preserve homeownership opportunities for low-income individuals and families on the island.

Trailer Bridge & ATS Executives celebrate alongside Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico Executive Director Amanda Silva and Board Members from the nonprofit following the event's check presentation. (PRNewswire)

Transportation companies partner to raise $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico .

The gift is a critical investment in the people of Puerto Rico where both companies have transportation and logistics operations. Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico will use the funds to support the mission of the organization on the island including construction or rehabilitation for new and current homeowners. The current average cost of a single-family dwelling is nearly $180,000 due to the increase in building materials and labor shortages.

"Our company was founded on serving the people of Puerto Rico with consistent weekly ocean service and today we consider the island and our neighbors there to be the heart of our organization," said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano. "We are proud to bring Rally back to the island to raise much-needed funds to support this essential service."

Rally por Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament began in 2019 raising more than $63,000 and is slated to be an annual event bringing together local transportation and logistics leaders committed to serving the people of Puerto Rico. The companies cover all expenses related to the event so that 100% of the sponsorship dollars go directly to Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico. This year nearly 90 golfers joined together at Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club for the tournament.

"We have partnered with Trailer Bridge for over 30 years in serving the island of Puerto Rico with critical transportation services, and we are extremely proud to be partnered with them in our Rally por Puerto Rico support efforts. Because of the tremendous generosity of our many sponsors, this year's event was an incredible success to aid in the amazing work done by Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico. It was a fantastic event, and we cannot thank those sponsors enough," added Jay Thomassen, Director, ATS International.

"We are grateful for Trailer Bridge and ATS International for this amazing event and for bringing its closest partners to support our mission in Puerto Rico. This is an example of people, companies and friends coming together to help us continue our service of providing strength, stability and a better future for deserving families in Puerto Rico. We want to thank all the participants, volunteers and organizers. Your generous support helps us continue our recovery efforts in Puerto Rico," said Amanda Silva, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico.

Trailer Bridge operates two roll-on, roll-off barges that deliver goods to the island, including building materials used to develop homes for local families. The company has been serving the island since 1991 and recently signed a long-term lease agreement with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority anchoring its commitment to the island for more than 20 years.

About Trailer Bridge

Trailer Bridge is a privately held asset-owned logistics company that transports cargo across land, air, rail, and sea. A leader in transportation services, Trailer Bridge strives to provide customers the best possible service. This commitment to exceptional service has earned Trailer Bridge the Logistics Management Quest for Quality Award as #1 Ocean Carrier, Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces in America 2020 and 2021, as well as recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Jacksonville, Florida, a Fastest Growing Company in Jacksonville and a Top Maritime Business in Jacksonville. Trailer Bridge is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and operates 15 offices with more than 260 employees across North America. For more information about Trailer Bridge, please visit www.trailerbridge.com.

About ATS International

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in St. Cloud, Minn., ATS is a recognized leader in flatbed, specialized, logistics, van and international transportation. Their service area includes all of North America (including Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico) as well as the Caribbean, Germany and other international points. With offices located throughout the United States, ATS is the largest truckload carrier in Minnesota and the 32nd largest for-hire carrier in North America, operating more than 2,700 tractors and 7,100 trailers. For more information, please visit www.atsinc.com.

About Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico

Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico, is a non-profit organization with a history of 25 years on the island, being the local affiliate of the global entity Habitat for Humanity International, with a presence in the 50 states of the United States and over 70 countries. Founded in Puerto Rico in 1997, the organization works to help families and individuals achieve stability, self-sufficiency, and the opportunity to have a better future through development projects and affordable housing through the support of donors and volunteers. For more information, visit habitatpr.org.

