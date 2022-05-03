Therapy Brands Makes It Easy to Advance Therapy Practices

Therapy Brands' new branding reflects its modern, ease-of-use solutions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands provides all-in-one practice management solutions for those who have dedicated their lives to helping others overcome mental or physical challenges. The company's products were designed by and for clinicians, with solutions tailor-made for a range of specialties, including mental and behavioral health; substance use recovery; applied behavioral analysis; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

Therapy Brands recently evolved its branding to enable customers and stakeholders to easily navigate educational information and identify solutions that help them advance their therapy practice. (PRNewswire)

Therapy Brands recently evolved its branding to enable customers and stakeholders to easily navigate educational information and identify solutions that help them advance their therapy practice. The new Therapy Brands website will feature the company's flagship EMR, data, and Revenue Cycle Management solutions including TheraNest, WebABA, Catalyst, Fusion, Procentive, and TenEleven.

Therapy Brands is mission-driven to expand access to quality mental and behavioral healthcare and therapies. In addition to its wide range of solutions across several specialties, the company provides education and information to therapists and therapy practices of all sizes from solo practitioners to multi-state enterprise agencies to help their practices thrive.

"We are modernizing our online presence to make it easier for therapy practices to access educational materials and determine which solutions are right for them," said Maria Perrin, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer for Therapy Brands. "The new, simpler, and bolder brand identity is an indication of our values and commitment to delivering a better experience for providers as they grow, expand, and offer the best in quality care."

About Therapy Brands

Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is a trusted partner to thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care.

