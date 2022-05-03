Shook Boosts Trial Strength in Northeast

Managing Partner Robert R. Simpson enhances Shook's trial practice, serving consumer product, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, among other areas.

HARTFORD, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its already strong bench of trial lawyers based in the Northeast, Shook, Hardy & Bacon announces the addition of a Hartford, Connecticut, office to complement its presence in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, D.C. The firm welcomes Managing Partner Robert R. Simpson, a first-chair trial attorney who focuses on high-stakes litigation in the pharmaceutical and medical device, automotive and mobility, and consumer product industries, among other areas.

"Rob is a preeminent trial attorney who is well regarded by Shook's health, science and technology clients," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "Rob combines science-driven trial strategy with a commitment to serving the legal profession in a variety of leadership roles. He also brings aboard a talented team to help grow our next generation of litigators across the firm."

Simpson has served as first- or second-chair trial counsel in more than 30 cases that have gone to verdict, in addition to acting as lead counsel, national counsel and local counsel for many global manufacturers. His experience spans multiple areas of law, including product liability and commercial litigation, often in the context of multidistrict litigation, class actions and mass torts, and unfair competition and false advertising claims.

"I have collaborated with Shook's top-notch trial teams for many years," said Simpson. "It feels like I am coming home and teaming up with family I have known many years. Shook has built a unique culture that values innovation, collaboration and inclusivity. I am excited to continue my career as part of Shook's trial practice."

Simpson serves in leadership roles for the American Bar Association - Section of Litigation and the National Bar Association - Commercial Law Section. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and serves as a trial instructor for the National Institute for Trial Advocacy and the ABA. Simpson is also passionate about the effective use of technology in the courtroom and leveraging technology and innovative approaches to help streamline case management in large-scale proceedings. Simpson advocates for some of the best-known global brands in very difficult and complicated liability cases and business litigation matters.

"We are simply thrilled to have Rob join the firm," stated Shook Partner Bill Geraghty, who has previously worked with Simpson on trial matters. "He is an outstanding trial lawyer and leader who will make an immediate impact. We know his skills will be in high demand by current and future clients."

Shook's litigators face some of the most aggressive plaintiffs' lawyers in the country, and companies rely on Shook when they face unwieldy class action and novel claims.

Fast Facts about Shook's Trial Practice:

Shook has tried 100+ trials in five years, including obtaining three defense verdicts in a one-month span in 2021;

Shook represents 75% of the Fortune 100;

Nearly 85% of Shook lawyers are litigators.

The expansion into Hartford follows the opening of Shook offices in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York and St. Louis since 2019, allowing the firm to serve its health, science and technology clients from 18 distinct markets. Shook's Product Liability Litigation Practice is co-led by Alicia Donahue and Hildy Sastre, and the firm historically tries more than 25 cases to verdict each year.

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 18 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

