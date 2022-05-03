Overjet Partners with Dental Care Alliance, Providing AI to Improve Patient Outcomes

BOSTON and SARASOTA, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet, a leader in dental artificial intelligence solutions for providers and payers, today announced a partnership with Dental Care Alliance (DCA). As one of the largest dental support organizations in the nation, DCA supports more than 370 affiliate dental practices across 21 states. The partnership brings Overjet's FDA-cleared dental AI software to DCA's extensive network of allied practices across various dental specialties.

The partnership builds on both companies' shared commitment to delivering first-rate clinical care and an outstanding patient experience. By incorporating Overjet's dental AI software, Dental Care Alliance is taking proactive steps to streamline the diagnostic workflow, create better doctor-patient communication, and improve patient outcomes. This expanded rollout builds upon an initial pilot program between the two organizations.

"Dental Care Alliance was founded with the mission to advance the practice of dentistry," said Dr. Don Gallo, Chief Clinical Officer of Dental Care Alliance. "We provide an infrastructure that enables our partners and allied dentists to deliver the highest quality of care to patients, utilizing the industry's latest treatments and procedures. We expect Overjet's dental AI platform to improve the experience for our clinical teams and patients, as well as serve as a training aid in DCA's mentoring program for recent graduates."

Dental Care Alliance has integrated multiple technologies to elevate dental care through teamwork and technology and has been recognized by the industry for its drive to improve and affect meaningful change across its growing network of dental practices. With the goal to improve operational efficiencies and patient outcomes through digital transformation, DCA is the newest dental group to adopt Overjet.

"With this partnership, Overjet and Dental Care Alliance are combining the best of dental AI with one of the most diverse dental support organizations in the country to improve oral health," said Wardah Inam, Co-Founder and CEO of Overjet. "Dental Care Alliance has built its strong reputation on delivering a proven and constantly evolving support infrastructure that enables its allied practices to deliver best-in-class patient care. We are proud to partner with DCA to support clinicians with technology to dramatically improve the quality of care to patients."

To learn more about how dental support organizations are using Overjet's dental AI platform to lead the change to clinically precise, efficient & patient-centric dental care, visit https://www.overjet.com/dca

About Overjet

Overjet is the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into systems and workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between payors, providers, and patients. The company was founded by experts from the MIT and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet to deliver care and service to patients. Learn more at www.overjet.com.

About Dental Care Alliance

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry. DCA currently supports 370 allied practices and more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 140 brand names. www.dentalcarealliance.com

