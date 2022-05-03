Movano Joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano , a healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of health care technology," said Eric Peterson, M.D., M.P.H., Vice Provost and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Research at University of Texas Southwestern and volunteer chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

"Movano is on a mission to improve health outcomes for people with or at risk of chronic conditions, like hypertension and diabetes, and connecting with like-minded companies in the Innovators' Network and leveraging best-in-class science from the American Heart Association is essential to not only fulfilling our goals, but driving positive change across the industry," said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano. "We're looking forward to learning from other innovators in the Center."

About Movano

Movano joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them a platform that will deliver purpose-driven healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices.

Movano's first product in development, the Movano Ring, and its app and cloud platform combine vital health metrics with personalized intelligent feedback. It will provide caregivers with continuous health data distilled down to simple, yet meaningful, insights to help users make manageable lifestyle changes and take a more proactive approach to mitigating the risks of chronic disease.

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) is developing a platform of purpose-driven healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. We are on a mission to empower and inspire you to live a healthier, happier life by combining vital health data with personalized intelligent feedback in stylish, easy-to-use form factors. Movano plans to add medically validated data to its platform, which caretakers and healthcare professionals can use to help identify or better manage the symptoms of chronic conditions.

For more information, visit https://movano.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated.

