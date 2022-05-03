Healthpeak Properties Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
– Net income of $0.13 per share, Nareit FFO of $0.45 per share, FFO as Adjusted of $0.43 per share, and blended Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 5.6%
- Life Science and MOB Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 5.2% and 3.6%, respectively
- Total pro forma Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 3.2% excluding government grants received under the CARES Act at our CCRC properties
– Life science development:
- Placed 263,000 square feet of 100% leased Class A life science developments in service during the first quarter, representing $262 million of total investment
- Active life science developments 71% pre-leased as of March 31, 2022 with significant active tenant interest in remaining availability
– Placed in service three on-campus HCA medical office development projects representing 237,000 square feet and $68 million of investment at completion; the properties were 61% leased as of March 31, 2022
– Acquired two medical office buildings on the campus of an HCA hospital in the Houston MSA for $43 million
– Net debt to adjusted EBITDAre and liquidity were 5.1x and $2.1 billion, respectively, as of March 31, 2022
– Kathy Sandstrom appointed independent Vice Chair of the Board of Directors
– The Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on May 20, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022
– Recent ESG accomplishments include:
- Named to Fortune's inaugural Modern Board 25 list, recognizing the 25 most innovative boards of directors among S&P 500 companies based on corporate governance criteria such as director expertise, independence, diversity and tenure, as well as ESG scoring
- Received a Supplier Engagement Rating of "A-" from CDP for the third consecutive year for our leading performance in ESG governance, environmental targets, greenhouse gas emissions disclosure and supplier engagement
- Recognized by the Women's Leadership Foundation of Colorado for having a gender-balanced Board
FIRST QUARTER COMPARISON
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net income, diluted
$ 69,637
$ 0.13
$ 143,337
$ 0.27
Nareit FFO, diluted
245,783
0.45
40,233
0.07
FFO as Adjusted, diluted
237,186
0.43
217,331
0.40
AFFO, diluted
203,682
186,135
Nareit FFO, FFO as Adjusted, AFFO, Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating the operating performance and financial position of real estate investment trusts (see the "Funds From Operations" and "Adjusted Funds From Operations" sections of this release for additional information). See "March 31, 2022 Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions, discussions of their uses and inherent limitations, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com/quarterly-results.
SAME-STORE ("SS") OPERATING SUMMARY
The table below outlines the year-over-year three-month SS Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth on an actual and pro forma basis. The Pro Forma table reflects the results excluding government grants under the CARES Act for our CCRC portfolio.
Actual
Year-Over-Year Total SS Portfolio Cash
Three Month
SS Growth %
% of SS
Life science
5.2%
48.1%
Medical office
3.6%
38.7%
CCRC
13.7%
13.2%
Total Portfolio
5.6%
100.0%
Pro Forma (excluding CARES)
Year-Over-Year Total SS Portfolio Cash
Three Month
SS Growth %
% of SS
Life science
5.2%
49.5%
Medical office
3.6%
39.8%
CCRC
(6.0%)
10.7%
Total Portfolio
3.2%
100.0%
ACQUISITIONS
HOUSTON ON-CAMPUS MEDICAL OFFICE PORTFOLIO
In March 2022, Healthpeak closed on two medical office buildings totaling 95,000 square feet, including a 43,000 square foot LEED Platinum certified building, for $43 million. The portfolio is 97% leased to a diverse mix of life science and clinical specialties with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 7.5 years. The properties are located in the Webster submarket of Houston on the campus of HCA's recently expanded 595-bed Clear Lake Hospital, the leading hospital in the submarket.
PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FIRST QUARTER 2022 ACQUISITIONS
VISTA SORRENTO ASSEMBLAGE, SORRENTO MESA
As previously announced, in January 2022, Healthpeak closed on a five acre parcel in an off-market acquisition in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $24 million.
Following near-term expirations of the in-place leases, Healthpeak intends to commence construction of a new Class A life science development. The Vista Sorrento assemblage is located in close proximity to two existing Healthpeak life science campuses.
CAMBRIDGE (ALEWIFE) UPDATE
In January 2022, Healthpeak closed on the previously announced acquisition of 67 Smith Place in the Alewife submarket of Cambridge for $72 million.
DEVELOPMENT UPDATES
THE BOARDWALK
During the first quarter, Healthpeak placed 118,000 square feet, representing $130 million of investment, in service at The Boardwalk, located in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego. The remaining 74,000 square feet that has not yet been placed in service is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022. The $182 million Class A development is targeting LEED Gold certification and encompasses 192,000 square feet across 3 buildings and is 100% leased.
THE SHORE AT SIERRA POINT
During the first quarter, Healthpeak placed in service a combined 145,000 square feet, representing $132 million of investment, across Phases II and III of The Shore at Sierra Point located in Brisbane, California. The remaining 196,000 square feet in Phase II that has not yet been placed in service is 100% leased with a total expected development cost of $222 million.
HCA MOB DEVELOPMENT COMPLETIONS
During the first quarter, Healthpeak placed in service three on-campus HCA-anchored medical office development projects in the high-growth markets of Houston, Texas and Jacksonville and Miami, Florida. Combined, the three buildings encompass 237,000 square feet, represent a total investment at completion of $68 million and were 61% leased as of March 31, 2022.
BALANCE SHEET
Net debt to adjusted EBITDAre and liquidity were 5.1x and $2.1 billion, respectively, as of March 31, 2022, including net proceeds from the future settlement of shares sold under equity forward contracts during the third quarter of 2021.
BOARD LEADERSHIP UPDATES — KATHY SANDSTROM TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIR OF THE BOARD
In connection with the Board of Directors' annual review of its overall composition and leadership, Kathy Sandstrom was appointed as independent Vice Chair. The Board also appointed Ms. Sandstrom as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
In Ms. Sandstrom's new role as Vice Chair, she will lend her significant institutional real estate investment experience to Brian Cartwright, Tom Herzog and other directors to help guide Healthpeak in advancing its strategic growth initiatives and development platform. As Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Ms. Sandstrom will assist the Board in planning for future Board leadership roles and succession, as well as refreshment in the ordinary course.
Brian Cartwright will continue to serve as independent Chairman of the Board.
ABOUT KATHY SANDSTROM
Ms. Sandstrom has more than 20 years of real estate finance and investment experience. She served as Senior Managing Director and global head of Heitman LLC's Public Real Estate Securities business from 2013 to 2018, and was a member of the firm's Global Management Committee, the Board of Managers and the Allocation Committee. Prior to joining Heitman in 1996, Ms. Sandstrom held several senior leadership positions across multiple facets of the institutional real estate investment industry. She has served on Healthpeak's Board since 2018, and is a member of the board of directors of EastGroup Properties, Inc., an NYSE-listed REIT. Ms. Sandstrom is also a certified public accountant.
DIVIDEND
On April 28, 2022, Healthpeak announced that its Board declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on May 20, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022.
2022 GUIDANCE
We are reaffirming the following guidance ranges for full year 2022:
- Diluted earnings per common share of $0.58 – $0.64
- Diluted Nareit FFO per share of $1.70 – $1.76
- Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share of $1.68 – $1.74
- Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 3.25% – 4.75%
These estimates do not reflect the potential impact from unannounced future transactions. These estimates are based on our view of existing market conditions, transaction timing and other assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022. For additional details and assumptions underlying this guidance, please see page 35 in our corresponding Supplemental Report and the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, both of which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com.
COMPANY INFORMATION
Healthpeak has scheduled a conference call and webcast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The conference call is accessible by dialing (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 10165073. You may also access the conference call via webcast in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through May 4, 2023, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through May 18, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 4992902. Our Supplemental Report for the current period is also available, with this earnings release, in the Investor Relations section of our website.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
In thousands, except share and per share data
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Real estate:
Buildings and improvements
$ 12,368,124
$ 12,025,271
Development costs and construction in progress
739,451
877,423
Land
2,706,909
2,603,964
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(2,975,337)
(2,839,229)
Net real estate
12,839,147
12,667,429
Net investment in direct financing leases
—
44,706
Loans receivable, net of reserves of $1,944 and $1,813
409,753
415,811
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
403,159
403,634
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,068 and $1,870
54,106
48,691
Cash and cash equivalents
89,066
158,287
Restricted cash
52,103
53,454
Intangible assets, net
497,104
519,760
Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net
33,812
37,190
Right-of-use asset, net
232,457
233,942
Other assets, net
676,543
674,615
Total assets
$ 15,287,250
$ 15,257,519
Liabilities and Equity
Bank line of credit and commercial paper
$ 1,330,813
$ 1,165,975
Senior unsecured notes
4,654,056
4,651,933
Mortgage debt
350,713
352,081
Intangible liabilities, net
175,355
177,232
Liabilities related to assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net
14,318
15,056
Lease liability
203,988
204,547
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities
695,373
755,384
Deferred revenue
817,022
789,207
Total liabilities
8,241,638
8,111,415
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
97,890
87,344
Common stock, $1.00 par value: 750,000,000 shares authorized; 539,523,537 and
539,096,879 shares issued and outstanding
539,524
539,097
Additional paid-in capital
10,084,687
10,100,294
Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings
(4,212,941)
(4,120,774)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,047)
(3,147)
Total stockholders' equity
6,408,223
6,515,470
Joint venture partners
338,443
342,234
Non-managing member unitholders
201,056
201,056
Total noncontrolling interests
539,499
543,290
Total equity
6,947,722
7,058,760
Total liabilities and equity
$ 15,287,250
$ 15,257,519
Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
In thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Revenues:
Rental and related revenues
$ 370,150
$ 327,972
Resident fees and services
121,560
116,128
Income from direct financing leases
1,168
2,163
Interest income
5,494
9,013
Total revenues
498,372
455,276
Costs and expenses:
Interest expense
37,586
46,843
Depreciation and amortization
177,733
157,538
Operating
207,247
181,761
General and administrative
23,831
24,902
Transaction costs
296
798
Impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net
132
3,242
Total costs and expenses
446,825
415,084
Other income (expense):
Gain (loss) on sales of real estate, net
3,856
—
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishments
—
(164,292)
Other income (expense), net
18,316
2,200
Total other income (expense), net
22,172
(162,092)
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income (loss)
73,719
(121,900)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(777)
(8)
Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures
2,084
1,323
Income (loss) from continuing operations
75,026
(120,585)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
317
270,008
Net income (loss)
75,343
149,423
Noncontrolling interests' share in continuing operations
(3,730)
(3,306)
Noncontrolling interests' share in discontinued operations
—
(329)
Net income (loss) attributable to Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
71,613
145,788
Participating securities' share in earnings
(1,976)
(2,451)
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$ 69,637
$ 143,337
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$ 0.13
$ (0.23)
Discontinued operations
0.00
0.50
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$ 0.13
$ 0.27
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$ 0.13
$ (0.23)
Discontinued operations
0.00
0.50
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$ 0.13
$ 0.27
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
539,352
538,679
Diluted
539,586
538,679
Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
Funds From Operations
In thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$ 69,637
$ 143,337
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
177,733
157,538
Healthpeak's share of real estate related depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
5,135
4,453
Noncontrolling interests' share of real estate related depreciation and amortization
(4,840)
(4,881)
Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net(1)
(3,785)
(259,662)
Healthpeak's share of loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net, from unconsolidated joint ventures
(279)
—
Noncontrolling interests' share of gain (loss) on sales of depreciable real estate, net
12
—
Loss (gain) upon change of control, net
—
(1,042)
Taxes associated with real estate dispositions
(182)
490
Nareit FFO applicable to common shares
243,431
40,233
Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other
2,352
—
Diluted Nareit FFO applicable to common shares
$ 245,783
$ 40,233
Diluted Nareit FFO per common share
$ 0.45
$ 0.07
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted Nareit FFO
546,903
539,016
Impact of adjustments to Nareit FFO:
Transaction-related items
$ 296
$ 4,113
Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net(2)
(8,909)
3,242
Restructuring and severance related charges
—
2,463
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishments
—
164,292
Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net
—
1,048
Total adjustments
(8,613)
175,158
FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares
234,818
215,391
Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other
2,368
1,940
Diluted FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares
$ 237,186
$ 217,331
Diluted FFO as Adjusted per common share
$ 0.43
$ 0.40
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted FFO as Adjusted
546,903
546,342
(1)
This amount can be reconciled by combining the balances from the corresponding line of the Consolidated Statements of Operations of this Earnings Release and the detailed financial information in the Discontinued Operations Reconciliation section included in the corresponding Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com/.
(2)
The three months ended March 31, 2022 includes the following, which are included in other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations: (i) a $23 million gain on sale of a hospital that was in a direct financing lease and (ii) $14 million of expenses incurred for tenant relocation and other costs associated with a planned MOB demolition. The remaining activity for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 includes reserves for loan losses recognized in impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
Adjusted Funds From Operations
In thousands
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares
$ 234,818
$ 215,391
Amortization of stock-based compensation
4,721
4,364
Amortization of deferred financing costs
2,689
2,213
Straight-line rents
(11,158)
(9,135)
AFFO capital expenditures
(22,839)
(20,710)
Deferred income taxes
261
(1,723)
Other AFFO adjustments
(6,459)
(5,602)
AFFO applicable to common shares
202,033
184,798
Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other
1,649
1,337
Diluted AFFO applicable to common shares
$ 203,682
$ 186,135
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted AFFO
545,078
544,517
