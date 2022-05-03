FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., parent company of Hardee's and Carl's Jr., announced the annual Stars for Heroes program will return for the 11th year. Since 2011, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's have raised more than $11 Million through Stars for Heroes benefiting active military and veterans in need. The 2022 Stars for Heroes in-restaurant campaign will run at both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's from May 30, to July 4, 2022.

HARDEE’S® AND CARL’S JR.® KICK OFF ANNUAL STARS FOR HEROES(SM) CAMPAIGN (PRNewswire)

Restaurant guests are asked if they would like to donate $1 or more to help provide relief for military veterans and their families. One hundred percent of donations are distributed to several nonprofit organizations including national partners USA Cares, which provides post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with financial assistance and post service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability and the Stand Up and Play Foundation, which makes active standing therapy a reality for everyone with mobility challenges.

"We are honored to be able to support veterans and their families through the generosity of our guests, employees and franchise partners," said Ned Lyerly, CEO of CKE Restaurants. "As we kick off our 11th year of Stars for Heroes, we are reminded how important it is to connect with the communities we serve. With so many military organizations in need of funding, giving back is more important than ever."

"The support USA Cares receives each year from the Stars for Heroes program is unparalleled, and together, we have changed thousands of lives," said Trace Chesser, President and CEO of USA Cares. "A recent study shows the veteran suicide epidemic is growing at an alarming rate, and situations in the world are drawing attention away from veteran needs. This is a battle we cannot afford to lose here at home. We are so grateful for this continued partnership and the tremendous generosity from employees and customers providing the critical funding veterans and military families desperately need".

"The Stand Up and Play Foundation is honored and continually grateful to be selected and supported by the Stars for Heroes campaign," said Anthony Netto, founder of the Stand Up and Play Foundation. "With a waiting list of veterans desiring a chair of their own to increase their quality of life and the lives of others in their communities, we look forward to being able to say, "Yes!" to these deserving recipients with the funds received! Thank you Stars for heroes!"

Stars for Heroes is made possible by CKE's Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association. In addition to the two national beneficiaries, the SFA and IHFA have provided considerable support for local charities throughout the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's communities. To make a donation to one of our national partners online, visit the Stand Up and Play Foundation and USA Cares websites.

