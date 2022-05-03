The Future of Work Perks: PERKSCon Chicago Will Showcase Employee Amenities for a New Way of Working

The annual conference will feature the best in employee perks and benefits and journey into the future with a virtual reality experience for attendees.

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PERKS , the employee experience company, announced today the agenda and event highlights of PERKSCon in Chicago, which will be held on May 11, 2022, at Revel Motor Row.

PERKSCon Logo (PRNewswire)

"This year, we're pulling out all of the stops—from our signature champagne toast to a full metaverse experience. Every year, we help HR professionals discover the best, most innovative benefits and services for remote, hybrid, and in-person teams," said PERKS founder and CEO Alexa Baggio. "We just had two great events in Boston and New York with over 1100 attendees and now we're super excited for PERKSCon Chicago because Chi-town really knows how to take care of their people and we're bringing them the best solutions for remote, hybrid, and in-person teams. HR and people ops pros of all levels will be able to shop for benefits, connect with their peers, and check out fun experiences like the world's first HR metaverse game 'HR Nightmare.' Come discover what's possible for the future of your team!"

PERKSCon is also introducing its own NFT "golden tickets" this year, where 20 randomly selected attendees will have their digital event ticket transformed into a valuable NFT offering lifetime attendance to PERKSCon.

The event will host panels with experts in human resources sharing their strategies for the biggest current challenges in the field and PERKS founder Alexa Baggio will record a live episode of the industry-beloved "People Problems" podcast.

About PERKSCon

Started in 2014, PERKSCon is the world's largest employee experience event that gives HR professionals at all levels and from across industries an opportunity to discover the best, most innovative benefits and services for remote, hybrid, and in-person teams. They can grow their careers, earn education credits, and connect with peers in-person. The convention is held in six cities starting in March beginning in Boston and traveling to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Toronto. For more information about attendee and vendor opportunities, visit the PERKSCon site .

