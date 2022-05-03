First-Ever National Report: 80 Israeli-Founded Unicorns Now Have Headquarters in U.S.

California (32), New York (26), Massachusetts (10), and New Jersey (4) top the list
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are currently 80 Israeli-founded unicorns based in the United States, according to the United States – Israel Business Alliance. Each of the companies has at least one Israeli founder and its global or regional headquarters in the United States. A unicorn is a privately held company with a valuation of $1 billion or more. This is the first time that a comprehensive list of U.S.-based Israeli-founded unicorns has been compiled.
"On the surface, Israeli innovation is a flashy red Corvette that draws considerable capital investment on the strength of exciting game-changing solutions," USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said. "But underneath the hood, Israeli innovation is a Ferrari: a powerful economic engine that employs tens of thousands of Americans and generates billions of dollars in local economies."
The 80 Israeli-founded unicorns mark the most ever to exist in the United States at one time. The nine states with Israeli-founded unicorn headquarters are California (32), New York (26), Massachusetts (10), New Jersey (4), Florida (2), Illinois (2), Texas (2), Oregon (1), and Washington (1).
"Five years ago, the number of Israeli-founded unicorns around the world peaked at 18," Kaplowitz said. "Today, in the U.S. alone, there are two states with more."
The combined total valuation for all 80 unicorns amounts to $224.8 billion. That puts the average value for the Israeli-founded unicorns in the U.S. at $2.81 billion. Rapyd, located in California, tops the list with a $15 billion valuation, followed by Washington-based Tanium at $9 billion. Snyk, in Massachusetts, and Pagaya, in New York, both carry $8.5 billion values. Nineteen companies hold a $1 billion valuation.
The 80 companies have collectively raised more than $36.2 billion in private capital. Five unicorns have individually raised $1 billion or more: TripActions (California, $1.5 billion), Snyk (Massachusetts, $1.4 billion), Trax (California, $1 billion), Fireblocks (New York, $1 billion), and Tanium (Washington, $1 billion). OrCam, in contrast, has raised roughly $100 million, the least of any Israeli-founded unicorn. Based in New York, OrCam's technology assists people with visual impairments and was founded by some of the co-founders of Mobileye. In 2017, Intel acquired Mobileye for $15.3 billion – the largest exit in Israel's history.
"While Manhattan and Silicon Valley are generating Israeli-founded unicorns at an unprecedented clip, the real story here is that Israeli founders are identifying states beyond New York and California as viable options to grow their companies," Kaplowitz said. "And unicorns don't just fall from the sky, so these states with one or two unicorns could serve as effective ambassadors to the next batch of up-and-coming Israeli founders looking to source local talent and establish a robust U.S. presence."
Israeli-Founded Unicorns Based in the United States
Company
Valuation
Unicorn Date
State
Solution
Exabeam
$2.4B
June 2021
CA
Security automation
Placer.ai
$1.0B
Jan. 2022
CA
Foot traffic analytics
Sunbit
$1.1B
May 2021
CA
Buy now, pay later
Rapyd
$15.0B
Dec. 2019
CA
Payments platform
Redis Labs
$4.0B
Aug. 2020
CA
Database management
BigPanda
$1.2B
Jan. 2022
CA
IT software solution
Next Insurance
$4.0B
Oct. 2019
CA
Insurance for small businesses
Armis
$3.5B
Jan. 2020
CA
Agentless device security
Gong
$7.25B
Aug. 2020
CA
Revenue intelligence
Houzz
$4.0B
Sept. 2014
CA
Home design and decorating
Salt Security
$1.5B
Dec. 2021
CA
API security
TripActions
$7.25B
Nov. 2018
CA
Corporate travel management
Wiz
$6.0B
Mar. 2021
CA
Cybersecurity for cloud
Wiliot
$1.0B
July 2021
CA
IoT Platform
Cloudinary
$2.0B
Dec. 2021
CA
Media experience platform
Dremio
$2.0B
Jan. 2021
CA
Big data curation
AppsFlyer
$2.0B
Jan. 2020
CA
Mobile marketing analytics
At-Bay
$1.35B
July 2021
CA
Cyber insurance
Deel
$5.5B
Apr. 2021
CA
Payroll and compliance
Firebolt
$1.4B
Jan. 2022
CA
Data warehousing
Fundbox
$1.1B
Sept. 2019
CA
Cash flow optimization
Gusto
$9.5B
July 2018
CA
Payroll, benefits, and HR
Hailo
$1.1B
June 2021
CA
AI chipmaker
HoneyBook
$2.4B
May 2021
CA
Workflow platform
RapidAPI
$1.0B
Mar. 2022
CA
API marketplace
SpotOn
$3.2B
May 2021
CA
Restaurant & retail payment
Trax
$3.0B
July 2019
CA
Retail analytics
Viz.ai
$1.2B
Apr. 2022
CA
AI disease detection & care
Cato Networks
$2.5B
Nov. 2020
CA
SaaS platform
Noname Security
$1.0B
Dec. 2021
CA
API security
Tipalti
$8.3B
Oct. 2020
CA
Accounts payable
Veev
$1.0B
Mar. 2022
CA
Home-building tech
Augury
$1.0B
Oct. 2021
NY
Machine health diagnostics
Axonius
$2.6B
Mar. 2021
NY
Cybersecurity asset management
BigID
$1.25B
Dec. 2020
NY
Data privacy & protection
Capitolis
$1.6B
Mar. 2022
NY
Tech for global capital markets
Cheq
$1.0B
Feb. 2022
NY
Go-to-market security
Claroty
$1.95B
June 2021
NY
Industrial cybersecurity
Fabric
$1.0B
Oct. 2021
NY
Micro-fulfillment tech
Fireblocks
$8.0B
July 2021
NY
Digital assets platform
Forter
$3.0B
Nov. 2020
NY
Fraud detection for retailers
Gett
$1.1B
June 2018
NY
Corporate transportation management
Hibob
$1.65B
Oct. 2021
NY
HR tech
Immunai
$1.0B
Oct. 2021
NY
Hi-Res profiling of immune system
K Health
$1.5B
Jan. 2021
NY
Telemedicine
Melio
$4.0B
Jan. 2021
NY
Accounts payable tool
Oosto
$1.0B
July 2021
NY
Facial recognition
OpenWeb
$1.1B
Nov. 2021
NY
Online community engagement
OrCam
$1.0B
Feb. 2018
NY
Device for visually impaired
Pagaya
$8.5B
June 2020
NY
AI underwriting solution
Papaya Global
$3.7B
Mar. 2021
NY
Workforce management
Selina
$1.2B
Dec. 2021
NY
Hospitality
Sisense
$1.0B
Jan. 2020
NY
Business analytics
Vast Data
$3.7B
Apr. 2020
NY
Storage software
Veho
$1.5B
Dec. 2021
NY
Last mile delivery
Verbit
$2.0B
June 2021
NY
Transcription & caption platform
Via
$3.3B
Mar. 2020
NY
On-demand transit & software
Yotpo
$1.4B
Mar. 2021
NY
E-commerce marketing
Aqua Security
$1.0B
Mar. 2021
MA
Cloud native security
Cybereason
$5.0B
Aug. 2019
MA
Cyber detection & response
Earnix
$1.0B
Feb. 2021
MA
Critical systems for banks & insurers
Formlabs
$2.0B
Aug. 2018
MA
3D printing & manufacturing
Infinidat
$1.6B
Oct. 2017
MA
Data storage
Lusha
$1.5B
Nov. 2021
MA
B2B sales & marketing
Pentera
$1.0B
Jan. 2022
MA
Cyber penetration tests
Snyk
$8.5B
Jan. 2020
MA
Platform for securing code
Tomorrow.io
$1.2B
Dec. 2021
MA
Weather intelligence platform
Transmit Security
$2.2B
June 2021
MA
Passwordless Authentication
Celsius Network
$3.5B
Sep. 2021
NJ
Crypto lender
DriveNets
$1.0B
Feb. 2021
NJ
Telecommunications service provider
eToro
$8.8B
Dec. 2020
NJ
Social trading and multi-asset brokerage
OwnBackup
$3.35B
Jan. 2021
NJ
Data management & analytics
Insightec
$1.0B
Mar. 2020
FL
Focused ultrasound equipment
Memic
$1.0B
Aug. 2021
FL
Robotic-assisted surgery
Bringg
$1.0B
June 2021
IL
Delivery logistics
Landa
$2.0B
June 2018
IL
Digital printing & nanotech
Island
$1.35
Mar. 2022
TX
Secure browser for enterprise
NextSilicon
$1.5B
June 2021
TX
Semiconductor processing
Orca Security
$1.8B
Mar. 2021
OR
Cybersecurity for cloud
Tanium
$9.0B
Mar. 2015
WA
Endpoint management & protection
About the United States – Israel Business Alliance The mission of the United States – Israel Business Alliance is to strengthen the economic relationship between individual states and Israel. Learn more about the impact Israeli companies are having on local communities at www.nyisrael.org.
