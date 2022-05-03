"Feel Good Fibers Since 1992" TENCEL(TM) celebrates 30 years and forges ahead to drive a truly carbon zero textile future

LENZING, Austria, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 marks the 30th year of the TENCEL™ brand's commitment to drive the fashion and textile communities' sustainability journeys. The milestone reflects TENCEL™'s commitment to answering the industry's green demands by providing sustainability-driven innovations, reinvigorating generations of wood-based cellulosic fibers and forging the way towards a "true carbon zero" future.

This year, TENCEL™ will be unveiling a series of new initiatives globally as part of the "Feel Good Fibers Since 1992" campaign. The campaign will not only celebrate three decades of achievements, but also outline plans for the coming years to set a higher industry standard for sustainability and reduce the impact of textile production and waste on the environment.

A key priority for the textile supply chain remains achieving total transparency which Lenzing supports through digitization. The TENCEL™ brand will be adding new features to its proprietary Lenzing E-Branding Service to deliver a more accessible and streamlined experience for brand partners. Additionally, TENCEL™ will continue expanding forest-to-fabric offerings through the recent opening of a state-of-the-art production facility in Thailand – the world's biggest lyocell plant.

With the industry's dedication to becoming environmentally responsible, the TENCEL™ brand hopes to continue the positive momentum throughout 2022 and beyond to introduce new sustainability-driven innovations to create a long-lasting impact and carbon-zero future.

Some latest TENCEL™ brand stories include:

TENCEL™ celebrates 30 years of sustainable fiber development and strong partnerships

The TENCEL™ brand has played an active role in enhancing sustainability of the supply chain and driving industry collaborations. To celebrate the 30-year milestone of the TENCEL™ brand, few long-term partners of TENCEL™ joined together to share their collaboration journey with the brand and how it helped them to meet their sustainability goals.

Celebrating forest-to-fabric innovation with TENCEL™

The TENCEL™ brand has been committed to driving the evolution of wood-based fiber solutions for the textile sector through innovations, eco-responsible processes and collaborations with stakeholders. Marking its 30th anniversary this year, we look back at the miracles that have been created from forests to TENCEL™ branded fibers.

Lenzing successfully opens world's largest lyocell plant in Thailand

Lenzing has successfully completed production of the world's largest lyocell plant in Thailand, helping to meet the increasing customer demand for its biodegradable fibers. Another step closing to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, Lenzing's state-of-the-art production plant exemplifies its commitment to becoming a leading supplier of eco-friendly specialty fibers to decarbonize the textile and nonwoven industries.

TENCEL™ brand and RCGD Global spotlight eco-couture at the Oscars® and unveil winning looks of the 2020 and 2021 Global Design Contest

Going into the third year of partnership, TENCEL™ and RCGD Global once again joined hands to spotlight sustainable couture pieces at this year's Oscars®. Further promoting eco-alternatives to the luxury scene, TENCEL™ and RCGD Global also hosted global design contests to empower rising designers.

Lenzing E-Branding Service's new features provide customers added value and improved user experience

With growing number of users globally, innovative features such as the Digital Hangtag were added to the Lenzing E-Branding Service in November 2021 to address the evolving needs of brands and e-commerce platforms. Recently, additional key offerings such as the E-Branding Helpdesk and Expiration Reminders have been introduced as further enhancements.

View original content:

SOURCE TENCEL