Seasoned Wedding Expert, Entrepreneur and Minnesota native Ashley Hawks will join David's Bridal as Head of Partnership Sales

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today their asset acquisition of the premier online wedding resource Forever Bride, a community-based platform connecting brides with a curated list of trusted wedding businesses. Ashley Hawks, CEO and co-founder of Forever Bride, will join the team at David's leading strategic partnerships, reporting to Chief Marketing and IT Officer, Kelly Cook.

David's Bridal Announces Asset Acquisition of Premier Online Wedding Vendor Directory, Forever Bride™ (PRNewswire)

The acquisition of assets of Forever Bride is yet another digital solution from David's Bridal in its strategic effort to respond to the evolving needs of the modern couple. It has been a dynamic year of growth for David's; welcoming Forever Bride to the David's family positions the retailer to expand into the wedding and events vendor space to provide even more value to their Brides. Forever Bride has been leading the way in online wedding communities since 2010, serving brides and vendors alike through easy-to-use online planning tools, podcasts, blogs, educational events, and local wedding expos.

"Forever Bride is unlike any other platform we have seen in our industry, and we believe this mobile-friendly, content-driven, and community-focused model is exactly where wedding planning is going," says Jim Marcum, David Bridal's Chief Executive Officer. "Forever Bride means our brides will have unmatched access to the most premier local vendors while being able to put some fun back into the planning process."

"It's like a one-stop-shop virtual wedding planning happy place! Brides can search, choose, filter, and interact with a curated list of trusted vendors for her magical day," says Kelly Cook, David's Bridal Chief Marketing and IT Officer. "More importantly, Forever Bride provides an amazing platform for every single vendor in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market, who serves the bride, to reach her and tell their story. Ashley's passion, energy, and dedication, not only to brides but all the wedding vendors, is unparalleled. Forever Bride is another way we can serve her, and Ashley is the perfect industry leader to lead this at David's."

"Our mission is to empower meaningful, life-long relationships between couples and vendors based on trust," says Ashley Hawks. "This isn't a website full of ads; it's a real experience with real people who care about making magical moments. Moving forward, this means more helpful business resources, more fabulous local vendors, and more planning tools (PLUS fun savings & giveaways!) We couldn't be more thrilled to join the David's Bridal family."

Forever Bride by David's is a free online planning resource for brides in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market to see trusted local vendors in every category, from photographers, venues, makeup artists, and unique wedding gifts! Plus, with the support of over 300+ David's Bridal stores nationwide, ForeverBride.com will continue to evolve to best serve both the vendors and the brides.

Interested in having a wedding business featured? Join for FREE at https://foreverbride.com/vendor/join or email hello@foreverbride.com for more information.

