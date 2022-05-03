Choice Hotels Recognizes Franchisee Resilience And Chart How To 'GO' Into Next Era Of Growth At 66th Annual Convention

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embarking on its next era of growth and success, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, is kicking off its 66th annual convention today in Las Vegas with more than 5,000 hotel owners, general managers and staff in attendance. Appropriately themed "GO," the three-day event will spotlight the countless stories of franchisee resilience and determination over the last few years, as well as the company's vision for the future of the business.

The convention will begin by reflecting on how the Choice Hotels community has been challenged like never before in the three years since the last annual meeting. Despite the unprecedented circumstances brought on by the pandemic, the company has successfully navigated these challenges, including:

Driving new business, advocating for needed support from the government, and reducing operating costs for franchisees.

Continuing to invest in its brands, technology, and value proposition.

Surpassing 2019 system-wide performance levels – and outpacing the industry.

"Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of owners, their staff and our associates, we are collectively stronger today than the last time we convened in Las Vegas in 2019, and we are ready to GO," said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. "We know that for our franchisees, investing in the Choice brand family – whether owning one hotel or several – is deeply personal. That's why we are especially proud of our ability to adapt and innovate in the face of uncertainty to help them manage and overcome all kinds of challenges."

In the opening session, Pacious and other leaders will focus on how the Choice Hotels family stood together over the last few years and outline the company's next chapter of growth, as well as update attendees on other key areas of the Choice business, such as:

Strategic investments aimed to help Choice owners capitalize on shifting consumer preferences in favor of leisure travel, limited-service hotels, and longer-length of stays.

The future of Choice brands, so franchisees can GO forth and achieve greater success at their hotels.

Improvements to the company's marketing and distribution channels, including updates to the award-winning loyalty program Choice Privileges and Choice's newest advertising campaign.

Enhancements to Choice's industry-leading revenue management systems and tools designed to help hotels streamline operations and capture market share.

Exciting news on environmental, social and governance initiatives, including the next phase of sustainability efforts as well as Choice's trail-blazing emerging markets department dedicated to creating a diverse franchisee base.

"Our franchisees are at the center of everything we do at Choice – that is our guiding star. When the pandemic began, we took immediate action to not only help keep hotel doors open and the lights on for guests, but we continued to find ways to help drive revenue," said Pacious. "Because of the unparalleled determination of our franchisees and our associates, combined with our strategic decisions and targeted actions, Choice is leading the industry's recovery and we are ready to GO confidently into the next era of growth and success."

The annual convention is designed to give Choice franchisees resources and information to better leverage the company's strong value proposition. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a full schedule of education and brand sessions and networking events. In addition, there will be a trade show with more than 325 of the industry's top suppliers. Designed to empower their success as business owners, the classroom topics will explore the state of the industry, emerging trends, and resources franchisees may use to help optimize their hotel performance, including best-in-class training program Choice University and Choice's latest social and environmental initiatives. Choice Hotels brand leaders will also host in-depth sessions on each of the company's brands throughout the week.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including future growth and success. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes to general domestic and foreign economic conditions and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

