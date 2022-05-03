Brydge Redefines the Workspace with Stone Pro TB4

The Stone Pro TB4 docking station takes full advantage of Thunderbolt™ 4 capabilities, giving power users the ability to be more productive by expanding their workspace with 12 ports

PARK CITY, Utah, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge , a global leader in productivity accessories for the modern workplace, announced today their newest Thunderbolt™ 4 universal docking station - Stone Pro TB4. Compatible with Windows 10 & 11, macOS and ChromeOS devices. The Stone Pro TB4 is among the most powerful docking stations available, guarantees better performance, and is made for the user wanting a cable connection interface that supports fast data transfer, high resolution video and charging - all at the same time.

The Stone Pro TB4 was created for the power user who is looking to get the absolute best in terms of transfer speeds, displays, expansion and power. From designers, to photographers, to gamers, and tech enthusiasts, the Stone Pro TB4 provides innovation and reliability to those users that understand how valuable a product like this can be.

"A lot of thought went into the design of the new Stone Pro TB4, including feedback from our customer base," said Co-CEO & Founder Nick Smith. "This new product gives users more power and expansion than ever before. As more customers turn to Thunderbolt™ 4 devices, we wanted to create a docking station that allows them to transform their already powerful TB4 enabled laptop into a desktop powerhouse they can work efficiently and effectively with. With the new Stone Pro TB4 we've been able to do that."

With more ports to run multiple displays, external hard drives, GPU's and other high-end equipment, the Stone Pro TB4 delivers maximum power and speed to perform heavy computing tasks, in order to work efficiently and effectively on any and every project.

Brydge's Stone Pro TB4 includes several industry-leading features, including:

More ports for more devices: Featuring 12 ports, including four Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A 2.0, three USB-A 3.3, one SD Card reader, one gigabit Ethernet port, one 3.5mm audio port, and one dock power port, the new Stone Pro TB4 is the leading TB4 docking station for connectivity.

Power and speed all in one: Compared to similar docks in the market, Stone Pro TB4 is extremely powerful offering a full 90 watts of power for charging your computer and transfer speeds up to 40 Gb/s in a sleek high-grade design.

Designed to fit your workspace: Lay it down or stand it up, the Stone Pro TB4 is designed to maximize your deskspace. Simply connect your external devices to the hub, connect your computer, and go.

The Stone Pro TB4 is available in Black is available at www.brydge.com/products/stone-pro-tb4 and on Amazon for $329.99.

About Brydge

Brydge was started on a Kickstarter campaign in 2012 and is now the fastest growing tablet keyboard brand for the Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface. They are known for creating beautifully designed keyboards that combine the functionality of a tablet with the productivity of a laptop. Alongside its award-winning keyboards, they offer a range of premium mobile and desktop accessories including MacBook Vertical Docks, Docking Stations, Leather Organizers, Screen Protectors and Protective Cases.

