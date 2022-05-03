Barclays Awards $255,000 to Small Businesses Through 'Small Business Big Wins' Promotion

Ashland, Wisconsin's Ashland Birth Center topped nine other finalists in a nationwide vote to secure the $60,000 grand prize

WILMINGTON, Del., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank today announced Ashland Birth Center as the winner of its "Small Business Big Wins" promotion and the recipient of a $60,000 grand prize. The Ashland, Wisconsin-based business offers parental guidance and support along with a wide range of midwife services throughout the pregnancy, newborn and postpartum stages of childbirth. It edged out nine other finalists in a nationwide vote to determine which United States-based small business would receive a much-needed financial boost.

Through essays and photos, more than 4,750 small businesses from across the country shared their compelling stories of resilience in a landscape forever changed by COVID-19 and how they met the unique demands of 2021 through the "Small Business Big Wins" promotion presented by Barclays. The top 10 were selected and showcased online at BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com for a public voting period that took place April 13-22.

With hospitals often overwhelmed, Ashland Birth Center has become a safe space for pregnant women during the pandemic offering a full scope of prenatal care, labor, delivery and postpartum services.

"Throughout this pandemic, the small business community has been forced to pivot and adapt during unprecedented times," said Nancy Parnella, Director of US Business Cards at Barclays. "At Barclays, we know that small businesses are the economic engine of their local communities, and we are honored to share their stories of perseverance and provide them with financial support to help them continue to thrive."

The contest was sponsored by Barclays' Business Card team, which has long supported business owners of all sizes with its broad range of cards that offer business owners rewards for dollars spent on their business needs.

In addition to the $60,000 grand prize, Barclays awarded $40,000 to Nordic-Knot of Reston, Virginia, for second place; $20,000 to Superfit Hero of Riverside, California, for third place; and $5,000 to each of the remaining finalists in the top 10. Barclays has also awarded 50 participants of the contest $2,000 each through a random drawing, totaling $255,000 in support of 60 small businesses across the country.

"I'm so happy and excited to share this with our staff and communities," said Savita Jones, owner of Ashland Birth Center. "Our communities did this. They got us here. Now they're going to keep us here. We're going to buy our current building and stay here."

The full list of finalists includes:

Ashland Birth Center – Ashland, Wisconsin ($60,000) : A parental guidance and support service provider that offers a wide range of midwife services throughout the pregnancy, newborn and postpartum stages of childbirth.

Nordic-Knot – Reston, Virginia ($40,000) : A traditional Scandinavian pretzel baker that uses a traditional "Nordic" dough to create pretzels that are all-natural, fresh-baked and handmade and works with breweries to create pretzels that match their signature beers with specialty grains.

Superfit Hero – Riverside, California ($20,000) : A size-inclusive athleticwear company that delivers quality plus-sized clothing for athletes that also offers complete coverage, moisture wicking technology and a range of compression options.

Advanced & Innovative Multifunctional Materials LLC (AIMM) – Dayton, Ohio ($5,000) : A materials science company and lab focused on water purification and self-disinfecting N95 masks that also works on developing unique materials with antimicrobial properties.

BoCa Flavor – Baltimore, Maryland ($5,000) : A manufacturer of Caribbean -infused seasoning that takes a modern approach to traditional Caribbean seasoning, fusing staple ingredients from the islands to bring an everyday blend to liven up the kitchen.

Flagstaff Doulas – Flagstaff, Arizona ($5,000) : A health care and social support provider that specializes in providing guidance and assistance to new parents, helping them through the questions and decisions that many face before, during and after birth with their new child.

Nudi Wear – Kaneohe, Hawaii ($5,000) : An activewear apparel maker developed with the sustainability of our oceans in mind that also shares a percentage of its profits with organizations who preserve our seas.

Secret Blessings – Robbinsville, North Carolina ($5,000) : A custom inspirational accessories shop that develops blankets, backpacks, pouches and more with inspirational words or encouraging phrases sewn into the fabric.

Sock It to 'Em Sock Campaign – Highlands Ranch, Colorado ($5,000) : A charitable organization that collects socks that they then donate to homeless shelters in need in the Denver metropolitan area.

Stitchwitch Alterations – Santa Barbara, California ($5,000) : A seamstress and designer that handles a wide range of sewing projects from alterations to suits and dress adjustments as well as interior décor items like pillows, duvets, dust covers and more.

For more information about the finalists, visit BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com. For more information on Barclays' business card offerings, visit BarclaysUS.com/Business.

