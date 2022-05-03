Arbe Launches Final RF Chipset Production Configuration

Increases Range, Reduces Power Consumption, and Offers Industry-First Combination of Design Flexibility with Ultra-High Resolution for Optimal Performance Across Customer Verticals and Driving Scenarios

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), the global leader in next-generation Imaging Radar solutions, today announced the launch of the final RF chipset production configuration, which increases range, reduces power consumption, and offers the industry-first combination of design flexibility with ultra-high resolution, providing optimal performance across driving scenarios and customer verticals, including commercial vehicles and trucks.

The new RF Chipset delivers the best radar image quality on the market, enhancing the company's offering with long range sensing and high sensitivity, reducing power consumption significantly while ensuring stability of performance and auto-calibration across the entire automotive temperature range. Arbe's RF solution detects objects in challenging driving scenarios and complicated use cases such as a vehicle under a bridge, a tire on the road, a pedestrian near a guardrail, a motorcyclist over 250 meters away, and more.

"Arbe is constantly pushing the envelope to provide our customers with perception radar that surpasses any other radar solution on the market," says Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. "Our new RF chipset is designed to provide the highest level of performance and safety to all automotive verticals, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, delivery robots and trucks, which have unique safety requirements."

Key new transmitter chip features include:

Best-in-class output power of 12.5 dBm from a single channel, allowing long range detection of over 300m with a single channel

Support for simultaneous transmission from multiple channels, or beamforming, which

Beamforming is available in 12*16 radars, but due to the low channel count, it results in a reduction of the MIMO array size, and hence reduces resolution and increases sidelobes. Arbe's 48*48 radar solution offers 10x MIMO channels and is able to increase the flexibility of radar design with minimal impact on resolution.

50% reduction power consumption per chip

Key new receiver chip features Include:

Stability over the entire automotive temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C

Over 50% power consumption reduction per chip, exceeding all other solutions in power consumption per channel

Reduction of noise figure to 11 dB, which is the best noise figure in the industry. The high sensitivity of the system contributes to the enhanced range as well as the ability to detect small objects

ASIL-B, AEC-Q100, and Automotive Grade 2, and Grade 1 ready

Arbe's proprietary RF chipset leverages the latest RF processing technology and state-of-the-art RF performance at the lowest cost per channel. Arbe's high-resolution relies on 48 transmitting and 48 receiving antennas to create a wide, 2304 virtual channel array that natively achieves high dynamic range and avoids angular ambiguities and phantom objects. The ultra-high resolution allows the system to track moving objects, map the environment, and detect stationary obstacles, generating free-space mapping for easy path planning and accurate localization.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation Imaging Radar Chipset solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

