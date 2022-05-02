Petco and Backcountry Team Up for Outdoor Pet Gear Collection

Collaboration brings a new, exclusive line of high-quality dog supplies, apparel, toys and travel gear made for the outdoors to Petco pet care centers, petco.com, the Petco app and Backcountry.com

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) and Backcountry, the premier outdoor specialty retailer, today announced the launch of "Backcountry x Petco," an exclusive collection of pet gear designed for outdoor enthusiasts and active dogs. Backcountry and Petco collaborated on the premium, innovative assortment, including dog supplies, apparel, accessories, toys and travel products for summer, plus a subsequent line launching in the fall. The summer line is now available exclusively at most Petco pet care centers nationally, as well as at petco.com/backcountry, the Petco app and backcountry.com/petco .

Petco (PRNewsFoto/Petco) (PRNewswire)

"84% of Backcountry customers have dogs in the household and consider their furry friends important members of the family," says Backcountry CEO, Melanie Cox. "Backcountry has always cherished adventure pets, so our partnership with Petco couldn't be a more natural fit. When you bring together outdoor experts and the best in pet care, you end up with a thoughtfully crafted product line for pets at the same quality we expect as humans. We're proud to offer premium products built to connect family members to the outdoors, whether they have two legs or four."

"Backcountry x Petco" features easy to clean, water- and stain-resistant fabrics, as well as a variety of apparel and accessory styles to accommodate dogs of all shapes and sizes. The collection provides pets and pet parents with durable, trustworthy products that help keep pets happy and healthy as they accompany their humans on every outing.

"With more pets in homes than ever before and continued interest in shared outdoor experiences, there's a whole new generation of pet parents eager to explore the outdoors – and bring their pets along for the ride," said Aaron Weiss, Senior Vice President, Owned Brands at Petco. "Our customers are looking for functional solutions, tailored to the changing seasons, that really hold up and offer protection against the elements for outdoor activities like camping and hiking. Our partnership with Backcountry has allowed us to combine our more than 55 years' worth of expertise in designing pet products with their top-notch experience in all things outdoors for a premier line of pet gear that helps active pets thrive and meets the evolving needs of our customers."

Designed to help pets remain safe and protected during outdoor activities, the collection ranges from apparel and accessories such as dog t-shirts, jackets and bandanas and supplies like collars, harnesses, leashes and flotation devices, to sturdy toys for physical and mental stimulation and travel necessities including collapsible food and water bowls, foldable crates, and portable sleeping bags and travel mats.

For more information on the "Backcountry x Petco" collection, visit petco.com/backcountry and backcountry.com/petco.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since 1965, we've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

About Backcountry

From the one-on-one expertise of our Gearheads to our epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Built By Backcountry ski, MTB, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with brands like GORE-TEX Technology, Burton, and Simms. Seek it, find it, send it—the Goat takes you further.

Media Contacts:

For Petco:

Yvonne Tarrab

yvonne.tarrab@petco.com

For Backcountry:

Katie Hostetler

katie.hostetler@rygr.us

970-924-0704 ext: 2108

Petco and Backcountry Team Up for Outdoor Pet Gear Collection (PRNewswire)

Backcountry logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.