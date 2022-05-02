Industry Leaders From Major Health Plans, Retail Clinics, And Specialty Provider Groups Converge For The Upcoming 2022 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute In New Orleans, June 14-16, 2022

Industry Leaders From Major Health Plans, Retail Clinics, And Specialty Provider Groups Converge For The Upcoming 2022 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute In New Orleans, June 14-16, 2022

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS has announced that Dr. Hossam Mahmoud, Regional Chief Medical Officer, Beacon Heal Options, Dr. Douglas Nemecek, Chief Medical Officer, Evernorth, Tonya Copeland, Vice President, Strategic Solutions, UnitedHealthcare Community & State, Eric Keen, General Partner, Council Capital, CJ Burnes, General Partner, Windrose Health Investors, and Matthew Pettit, Founding Partner, Seven Hills Capital will headline The 2022 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute , kicking off on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The institute features dynamic educational case studies and sessions, inspiring keynote addresses and executive panels, and numerous networking opportunities. This is the only executive event focused on moving innovation to action and sustainable strategies for organizations serving consumers with complex conditions in the "next normal."

(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS) (PRNewswire)

"Learning about emerging innovations will be the key to success for future growth," says Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer at OPEN MINDS. "It is imperative to gain the practical knowledge on how to design a transformational strategy and make it a reality."

Tuesday, June 14th Institute Highlights:

The institute kicks off with four special events. The 2022 OPEN MINDS I/DD Executive Summit features several innovative case studies and speakers throughout the day. This all-day summit begins with "For I/DD Services, "Managed Care" Is Not A Bad Word: How United Healthcare Is Expanding Services To Meet This Growing Need," a keynote presentation by Tonya Copeland, Vice President, United Healthcare Community & State.

Following the keynote address will be the timely topics featuring in-depth case studies:

Care Coordination Models For The Most Complex Consumers With I/DD featuring Jeff Klimaski , The Columbus Organization, and Melissa Covert , CareSource

Designing A Service Delivery System For Consumers With I/DD & Complex Medical Needs featuring Karen Lindgren , The Bancroft Group, and Mark Treat and Dr. Anul Kaul, Upward Health

The Corrections System & The Consumer With I/DD – Innovative Programs featuring Amy Gaddor and Sarah Louer , Mountain Lake Services, and Wayne Young , The Harris Center

Innovative Approaches To Managed Care & I/DD Services

Attendees are anticipating The 2022 Mergers, Acquisitions & Affiliations Summit beginning with a plenary panel entitled "The Investor Perspective – The Trends & Future Of Investment In The Complex Consumer Market Space" featuring private equity investors in the health and human services space including Eric Keen, General Partner, Council Capital, CJ Burnes, General Partner, Windrose Health Investors, and Matthew Pettit, Founding Partner, Seven Hills Capital.

This will be followed by three additional case studies and panels examining the following:

National Specialty Provider Organizations – Current Developments & Future Trends featuring Darren Hodgdon , Beacon Specialized Living and Charles McLister , Elwyn

Affiliation Without A Merger – Perspectives From Executives Who Are Making It Work featuring Tine Hansen-Turton , Woods Services, Roy Leitstein , Legacy Treatment Services, Lori Plunkett , Brian's House, Karen Coleman , Tabor, George Richards , Archway Programs, and Guy Signor , Journey Health System

Making Mergers & Acquisitions Work – Perspectives From Executives Post-Mergers featuring Nicholas Riehl , ncgCARE, Joe Dan Beavers & Eric Embry , LifeSkills

The Break Down – 10 Things Not To Do When Thinking About MA&A

We are pleased to announce that we also will be offering two executive seminars on Tuesday, June 14, to help incorporate these proven OPEN MINDS best practices into your strategic plan:

Wednesday, June 15th Institute Highlights:

Monica E. Oss, CEO, OPEN MINDS will open the day with the results from The 2022 OPEN MINDS National Innovation Survey: Innovation Adoption Among Specialty Provider Organizations. Directly following her remarks, Hossam Mahmoud, M.D., Regional Chief Medical Officer, Beacon Health Options, will deliver his keynote address, "From Obscurity Into The Spotlight–Telehealth's Evolutionary Path In Behavioral Health & How Beacon Continues To Light The Way." Dr. Mahmoud and Ms. Oss, will engage in further questions and a deeper conversation in the thought leader forum following the keynote session.

Join as we converse over the pros and cons of examining care at home for our roundtable session with Mark Treat of Upward Health, and representatives from WellSky and Unity Point, "Do Complex Care Needs Require An Inpatient Stay? Evaluating Skilled Nursing Facility-At-Home Models."

E.J. Rickey and Adam Roberts will discuss the importance of marketing strategy as they share lessons from the field during the case study, "Telling Your Story To Inform Your ROI: The Diversus Health Case Study On Building Marketing Infrastructure."

In the afternoon we will highlight the growing list of provider groups that are turning to integrated behavioral and physical health in the case study, "Models For Integration Of Primary Care & Specialty Provider Organizations – Evaluating The Options" featuring speakers Tracy Rawls, Loree Elahee-Lee, and Benedict Njoku, M.D. of eXclusive Services, and Joseph Reis, ARNP of Peninsula Behavioral Health.

Join our best practice session on evaluating the question of organizational size and scale in, "How Big Is Big Enough? Is Your Organization The Wrong Size?"

Continuing our 2022 series on developments in the California market and adoption and roll-out of Medi-Cal/CalAIM, will be our in-depth executive seminar featuring speakers, Dr. George Orras, Graham Johnson, and Sylvia Garcia from Bayless Integrated Healthcare, and our Vice President, Western Region, OPEN MINDS, Richard Louis III, "Preparing For CalAIM – Developing A Strategy For Sustainability & Success For Specialty Care & Primary Care In a Changing Medi-Cal Market."

"Integrating Consumer Apps Into Your Service Delivery System: A Case Study In Success" takes a look at how technology can be incorporated into your overall strategic plan and strategy.

"Developing A Hybrid Service Delivery Model – Planning For Virtual, In-Clinic & In-Home Services" becomes a necessary competency in the "next normal."

The day will close with the plenary panel, "How Retail Medicine Innovation Practices Are Informing Partnership Opportunities," as our executives discuss how low-cost, high-quality service provided by retail clinics are disrupting the industry, and where the opportunities lie for specialty provider organizations to partner. This panel features Nate Bronstein, Chief Clinical Officer, Convenient Care Association, Tine Hansen-Turton, Executive Administrator, Convenient Care Association, Michael Clark, Director of Government Relations, Convenient Care Association, Angela Patterson, Vice President & Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, CVS Health, CVS Minute Clinics, Marc Watkins, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, The Kroger Co. and Kroger Health, Monica Rhyme, Senior Manager of Learning and Development For Health and Wellness, Walmart Care Clinics, Cathy Kuhn, President, Health In Motion, and Peter Nordeen, Senior Sales Executive, Bellin Health FastCare.

Thursday, June 16th Institute Highlights:

Douglas Nemecek, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Evernorth, opens the final day of the institute with his keynote address, "Filling In the Gaps: How Evernorth Is Driving Better Health For Complex Consumers" where he will discuss the role Evernorth hopes to play in creating a comprehensive health system, in partnership with specialty provider groups. Dr. Nemecek will join institute chair, and Senior Associate, Joseph Naughton-Travers, OPEN MINDS, for a post-keynote thought leader discussion.

Our breakout case study session, "Emerging Models For Addiction Treatment" will examine emerging addiction treatment models that are incorporating hybrid models to look at whole-person care, and features a representative from The Caron Foundation, as well as, Tracy Rawls, Loree Elahee-Lee, and Dr. Benedict Njoku, all from eXclusive Services.

As part of our CFO Consortium series, we are joined by OPEN MINDS, Senior Associate, Ken Carr leading a session, "The CFO As Innovator – Strategies & Tools For Improving The Financial Performance Of A Service Line."

"A Reflection On The Past & A Look To The Future Of The Health & Human Services Market" knowledge partner session will feature Madeline Shurtleff, from Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc.

Join Alexis Chamberlin, and Jesus Parra from The Children's Institute, after lunch, as we dive into "The New Workforce Landscape – A Playbook For Optimizing Workforce Recruitment Performance" and how The Children's Institute is tackling this tricky subject.

"Technology For Innovation: How Do You Know What You Need?" aims to examine how provider groups answered this very question with case study presentations.

Hear how organizations are utilizing quality measures and key performance indicators in the roundtable discussion, "Metrics Matter – Utilizing Quality Measures & Key Outcomes As Performance Drivers." This session features Isamu Pant of Aurora Mental Health Center, Tammy Pearson of Center of Excellence For Recovery, Marshall University, and Dominick DiSalvo of KidsPeace.

"Social Media & Health Care: A Look At The Health Care 'Presence' On Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, & TikTok" examines the benefits, challenges, and overall role social media plays in health care.

Finally, to close our institute, please join OPEN MINDS' CEO, Monica E. Oss, as she gives her closing keynote remarks in "The Sustainability Challenge – Strategies For Capitalizing On Emerging Market Opportunities For Serving High-Needs Consumers."

There will be ample opportunities to network and connect with your peers and colleagues throughout the institute. To view the full agenda, all faculty, and for more information about the institute, visit: https://strategy.openminds.com/agenda/ .

For executives who can't make the institute in person, keynotes, seminars, and select sessions will be available to live stream during the event. Additionally, all sessions will be recorded and available as podcasts with presentation materials available post-event. Note that executives that want to take part in the livestream sessions or listen to the podcasts must register for the institute.

Premier Partners include: Akili Interactive, Core Solutions, NephU, Netsmart, NextGen Healthcare, PsychU, and Qualifacts.

Partners include: Otsuka Market Access, Genoa Healthcare, Streamline Healthcare Solutions, ContinuumCloud, Health Information Management Systems (HiMS), and Terrapin Pharmacy.

Affiliate Partners include: Cantata Health Solutions, Carenodes, Dr. First, Eccovia, Ensoftek, Field Worker AI, Foresight, Humana, i2i Population Health, Iris Telehealth, Integrative, iCANotes, Koa Health, Kiriworks, Liberty Healthcare, Millin Associates, Owl, VSS Medical Technologies, Relias, Tridiuum, CapGrow Partners, CCNY Inc., and Silvercloud.

Inperium, iCentrix, Innovatel, and RHA Health Services will also exhibit at the institute.

Registration for this exclusive institute is now available at: https://openminds.com/register-now-sii2/ . All registration fees are included for all Elite-level subscribers to OPEN MINDS Circle. For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact the Executive Education & Events team, at 877-350-6463 or events@openminds.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

Contact: Stacey Fox, sfox@openminds.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPEN MINDS