BRUT. AND PPLPLEASR PARTNER FOR FIRST-EVER NFT COLLECTION AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL TO BENEFIT THE USC ANNENBERG INCLUSION INITIATIVE

Limited Edition NFT Collection Will Be Available At 9:00am PST On Monday, May 2nd, 2022

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brut, the world's largest values-driven media platform, has partnered with globally-celebrated Web3 artist pplpleasr for a first-of-its-kind collection of 75 Cannes Film Festival themed NFTs to benefit the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

(PRNewswire)

The collection celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival will be available from Monday, May 2nd at 9:00am PST and powered by the platform Shibuya. Owners of the Producer Pass NFT will be granted unprecedented access to the Cannes Film Festival including film premieres, red carpet events, and Brut exclusive programming throughout the festival.

In 2022, Brut signed a three-year deal with the Festival to be the official Global Media partner and this NFT collaboration is just one example of how the media platform is working to unite the traditional, new film and content creation communities.

Guillaume Lacroix, Brut co-founder and CEO, said: "We are proud to partner with pplpleasr to create the first-ever NFT at the Cannes Festival to benefit the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. Brut is world-leading, with a huge community of followers among younger generations who are concerned with the exact same equality issues addressed by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. pplpleasr is an exciting artist and the ideal partner for this project, which, for the first time, brings NFTs to the largest film festival in the world."

Emily Yang, the artist known as pplpleasr said: "I'm really grateful this collaboration came about. As a female creator, I think it's so important to have resources and role models we can look up to in any industry. I try to use my voice and platform to show the positive impact NFTs can have on society."

"The Accelerator Program is one of our many solution-based initiatives to support and develop the next generation of talented female-indentifying creators," said Dr. Stacy L. Smith. "We are thrilled that Brut and pplpleasr have seen the importance of such a project and have chosen to back us in this way."

By partnering with Dr. Smith and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Brut and pplpleasr are driving real, lasting change, and improving the lives of talented creators who are not given equal opportunities to fulfil their professional dreams. 100% of the proceeds from the NFT will be donated to the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative's Accelerator program, which will invest in the development of aspiring female content creators.

For additional information, please visit https://www.shibuya.xyz/cannes-brut

ABOUT BRUT

Launched in France in 2016, Brut is a 100% digital global media company. Brut has over 500 million unique monthly viewers in 100 countries, among 18-34 year old's. In 2021, Brut became the first digital media company to receive B Corp certification, which rewards companies with the highest societal and environmental standards.

ABOUT PPLPLEASR

pplpleasr (Emily Yang) is a multidisciplinary artist who has become one of the top NFT artists in the world. Her NFTs have raised millions of dollars for charity and supported an array of initiatives. Her most recent project, Shibuya.xyz, is a decentralized storytelling platform that allows viewers to fund, guide, and own serialized short films by minting and staking "producer pass" NFTs. Pplpleasr is defining the intersection of web3 and film from cryptonative foundations.

ABOUT USC ANNENBERG INCLUSION INITIATIVE

Launched over 10 years ago by Founder Dr. Stacy L. Smith, the Initiative is globally recognized for its valuable and sought-after research solutions to advance equality in entertainment. Dr. Smith and the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative examine gender, race/ethnicity, LGBT status, disability, age, gender and race/ethnicity in cinematic and television content as well as barriers and opportunities facing women and people of color in the entertainment industry. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative also conducts economic analyses related to diversity and the financial performance of films. Dr. Smith and the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative have been featured in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The Atlantic, Newsweek, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and NPR, among others. To learn more, visit http://annenberg.usc.edu/aii or follow on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Ariel Nathanson

Full Picture

ariel@fullpic.com

212.995.2858

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brut.