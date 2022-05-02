THE 2022 SUMMIT CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN ORLANDO, FL

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that The Summit Championship and The Dance Summit Championship, produced by Varsity All Star, took place on April 28 – May 1, 2022 in Orlando, FL.

This past weekend, all star cheerleading and dance teams traveled domestically and internationally to compete in Orlando, FL at the Walt Disney World® Resort. Teams performed in a one-of-a-kind competition experience at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the State Farm Field House, Visa Athletic Center and The AdventHealth Arena – the first ever building designed to host cheer and dance events. Across The Summit Championship, The Dance Summit Championship and D2 Summit Championship, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will host over 2,500 teams and nearly 45,000 athletes.

"The Summit Championship provides a unique experience for athletes to compete against the best of the best across all levels of competition," said John Newby, Executive VP and General Manager of Varsity All Star. "The Summit Championship and The Dance Summit Championship continue to grow, offering multiple paths for teams to have a competitive, prestigious and celebratory end to their seasons. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone of 10 years of The Summit alongside our proud partners at The Walt Disney World® Resort, who also celebrate a major milestone of 50 years this year. Together, we have made incredible memories for over 25 years, and will continue to provide amazing and memorable experiences for young people."

Varsity All Star is excited to continue the tradition of honoring The Varsity Pinnacle Award, recognizing athletes that embody the #AllStarStrong characteristics – Teamwork, Dedication, Confidence, and Leadership. The 2022 Pinnacle Award is awarded to one athlete at each of the end-of-season events, including The Summit, The Dance Summit & The D2 Summit. This year, Varsity All Star was proud to present the 2022 Pinnacle Award to Alayna Sherwood from Columbus, OH: Step 1 All Stars North Fantastic – L4 Senior Small at The Summit Championship, Gabriella Bortone from Palisades Park, NJ: The Source Dance Lab Blackout – Large Junior Hip Hop at The Dance Summit Championship and Lacie Logan from Carlisle, PA: USA Stars Task Forc3 – L3 Senior Coed D2 at the D2 Summit Championship. Alayna, Gabriella and Lacie's contributions to their teams and gyms are invaluable and we are proud of the example they set in the all star community. Learn more about Alayna, Gabriella and Lacie's achievements here.

For more information on The Summit Championship and The Dance Summit Championship, please visit Varsity.comhttp://varsityallstar.com/. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The Summit show, which features the Dance Summit Championship and D2 Summit Championship, will air on June 4th at 10am ET on ESPN2, June 5th at 11am ET on ESPNU, and June 11th at 9am ET on ESPNU. Airdates for all Varsity Spirit Championship television programming can be found on Varsity.com.

