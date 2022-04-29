Mintegral Climbs the Ranks in Tenjin's 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Insights Report

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenjin, a leading mobile marketing analytics platform has recently published the Q1 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Insights for Advertisers report and has ranked Mintegral 2nd in advertising spend for global hyper-casual games on iOS and rose to 3rd for advertising spend on Android.

Tenjin's report compiled data on the distribution of iOS and Android's advertising spend across global hyper-casual games in Q1 2022, as well as ad spend on different platforms and regions.

Compared to Tenjin's previous report which showed an increase in Android ad spend, the Q1 2022 report shows ad spend distribution is now even. At the time, advertisers had more uncertainty surrounding iOS 14.5 and tended to be more cautious with their budget allocation. Mintegral remains strong on iOS, as the proprietary algorithm was not reliant on IDFA and instead utilized predictive modeling and dynamic creative optimization (DCO) to improve efficiency.

There has also been a shake up in the Android rankings with Mintegral now entering the Top 3 across all operating systems and signifies our strength in the market.

"We are honored to be included on Tenjin's Hyper-Casual Games Report as it demonstrates our ability to provide advertisers with sustainable growth across both iOS and Android," said Erick Fang, Mintegral CEO. "We will continue to grow stronger and provide cutting edge advertising technology that brings our clients and partners success in the global market."

Thus far, Mintegral has helped over 5,000 worldwide advertisers and more than 50,000 leading apps to acquire high-quality users at scale in global markets including Europe, America, and the APAC region. Our clients include Voodoo, Outfit7, SayGames, iDreamSky, CrazyLabs, Lion Studio, Zynga, and Alictu, among others. Mintegral's data management platform has an average of more than 2.2 billion daily active users and over 100 billion daily ad requests.

Mintegral is a mobile advertising platform that provides user acquisition, monetization, and creative solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers around the world. Mintegral's AI-driven, programmatic ad platform aims to bridge the gap between East and West through innovative products that include SSP, DSP, DMP, ad exchange, an advertiser self-serve platform, and creative automation platform powered by Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio. Learn more at www.mintegral.com

