Geisinger Health Board of Directors Chair honored by Modern Healthcare

John C. Bravman, Ph.D., named to Excellence in Governance class of 2022

DANVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger Health Board of Directors Chair John C. Bravman, Ph.D., is among this year's class of Modern Healthcare's Excellence in Governance award honorees. The Excellence in Governance program recognizes influential individuals who serve on a board of directors for a healthcare organization and foster advancement in culture, mission and performance.

Dr. Bravman, president of Bucknell University since 2010, was appointed to the Geisinger Health Board of Directors in September 2012. He was appointed chairman of the board in December 2016 and also chairs the Emergency Action Committee. He serves as a member of the Geisinger Family, Audit and Compliance, Finance, Governance and Quality committees of the board, and also serves on the Board of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

"I am honored to serve Geisinger and our communities through my service on the board," said Dr. Bravman. "This recognition is meaningful because it acknowledges the commitment of Geisinger's entire board, its leaders and employees in putting patients first and contributing to healthier, more vibrant communities."

This year's honorees are profiled in the April 18 issue of MH magazine and online at Modernhealthcare.com/awards/excellence-governance-2022.

"Geisinger is very fortunate to have an active, engaged and dedicated board," said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger president and CEO. "I'm grateful for the experience, leadership and invaluable perspectives John brings to our system as we strive to make better health easier for the communities we serve. I congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition."

Each director in the class exemplifies the qualities of excellence in governance: loyalty and service, strategic and innovative vision, and commitment to fostering the values of accountability, diversity, equity and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to launch the rebranded Excellence in Governance awards program with such an esteemed group of honorees," said Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare. "They are invaluable assets to the organizations and communities they serve and to the advancement of healthcare. We congratulate and thank them for their leadership and dedication."

About Modern Healthcare, published by Crain Communications, Inc.

Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information. Reporting on important healthcare events and trends as they happen on the web, in newsletters and alerts, the MH print magazine, and events. Modern Healthcare's unbiased approach and commitment to fair reporting provides news and information that you can trust. Delivering in depth analysis, readers rely on Modern Healthcare to provide the insight into what is happening next, how it will impact organizations and what can be done to ensure success in an ever- changing healthcare landscape.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a Research Institute and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Matt Mattei

570-881-0817

rmmattei1@geisinger.edu

View original content:

SOURCE Geisinger