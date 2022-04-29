Dylan Taylor Receives 2022 Catalyst Award

Leading space investor and entrepreneur recognized for positive impact on commercialization of space travel

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space , a global leader in space exploration, today announced its CEO and Chairman, Dylan Taylor, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Space Tourism Award for Catalyst, which recognizes a company or individual who has a comprehensive understanding of the market opportunity and societal need for space tourism and also invests time, money, and intellectual capital to support emerging ventures and increase their chances of success. The award was presented during the 2022 Space Tourism Conference (STC) on April 28. Past winners of the award include Buzz Aldrin, Richard Branson, Paul Allen, The Ansari Family, and Peter Diamandis.

The award recognized Dylan, as an influential space investor, entrepreneur, and futurist. He is the co-founder of Voyager Space and founder of Space for Humanity , a non-profit organization, which aims to expand and diversify access to space, and employ the spaceflight experience to promote positive change on Earth. Dylan also received his commercial astronaut wings from the FAA after launching aboard Blue Origin's NS-19 mission, making him the 606th human to enter space.

"Dylan has helped galvanize the mission to create an off-world ecosystem from end-to-end: supporting, propagating and promoting" noted STC founders John Spencer and Allison Dollar in a joint statement. "Dylan's extensive resume speaks for itself but what separates him from other peers in his industry are his tenacious goals to provide everyday people with access to space to help make space tourism a reality for a broader range of people."

Dylan is committed to supporting initiatives that help to create significant accessible and diversified space exploration opportunities and advancement for humanity here on Earth. This includes the Buy One, Give One pledge made leading up to his NS-19 fight, in which Dylan vowed to donate the equivalent amount of his Blue Origin ticket to deserving organizations, including AstroAccess , Edesia Nutrition , The Brooke Owens Fellowship , The Patti Grace Smith Fellowship and Space for Humanity, and encouraged all other citizen astronauts to follow suit.

The impact of his donation has already been noted by enabling the Brooke Owens Fellowship to hire their first full-time teammate to support both the Brooke Owens and Patti Grace Smith Fellowships, and in funding the second AstroAccess cohort of Disabled Ambassadors to fly on a Zero-G flight.

"In addition to being a friend and mentor to many in the industry, Dylan is leading the way in supporting the technology, economy, and world view that we need as we venture into the stars." said Rachel Lyons, Executive Director at Space For Humanity.

Lyons accepted the award on Taylor's behalf at the award ceremony held on April 28, closing out the 2022 Space Tourism Conference. Lyons shared that she is, "honored to accept this award on behalf of Dylan as he is single handedly making an impact in what our future looks like, both on and off the planet."

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Space Tourism Society and the Space Tourism Conference founders as this year's Catalyst Award winner," said Dylan. "I am grateful for the explorers, entrepreneurs, and innovators that have come before me to help pave our future in space and open up the High Frontier."

Voyager Space is a space technology company dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With nearly 20 years of spaceflight heritage and over 1500 successful missions as of April 2022, Voyager delivers space station infrastructure and services and technology solutions to commercial users, civil and national security government agencies, academic and research institutions, and more, with the goal to accelerate a sustainable space economy.

