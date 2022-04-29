CROWN ROYAL, ICONIC NFL LEGENDS RAISE A GLASS TO CELEBRATE THE PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE NFL DRAFT CLASSES

The award-winning whisky brand is capping off its first official season as an NFL sponsor with continued generosity to military and hospitality charities as their number one pick

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in history, Las Vegas is hosting the NFL Draft and fans from all over the country to cheer on the next generation of the league. As part of the celebrations, Crown Royal, the Official Whisky Sponsor of the NFL, is teaming up with Ryan Clark and other NFL Legends to toast to the Draft's past, present, and future icons as they kick off their careers and extend their generosity to their new teams and communities.

Crown Royal x 2022 NFL Draft (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the star-studded event, select NFL Legends, including Nate Burleson, Santana Moss, and Deuce Mcallister, will be gifted a personalized bottle of Crown Royal Deluxe as they raise a glass to the incoming draft class.

"I am excited to toast to the 87th NFL Draft class with Crown Royal as they enter an exciting career in new communities all over the country," Clark shares. "These players will be embarking on a journey that so many past NFL Legends have taken before them – to not only play football, but to support and positively impact the new communities where they will now call home."

All season long, Crown Royal gave back and said thanks to those who serve us off the field in the areas of hospitality and military and committed to donating one million dollars to these communities that make game day great.

"We're thrilled to support the local Las Vegas community that is welcoming fans to enjoy the Draft and celebrate this monumental moment for athletes," said Nicky Heckles, Vice President of Crown Royal. "As we kickoff our second season as a proud NFL sponsor we look forward to continuing the celebration and our commitment to the incredible communities through the Kick Off With Crown platform."

As the brand toasts to the draftees in their new home cities, they are encouraging NFL fans to support them and their own communities by visiting KickOffWithCrown.com to trigger a donation to the KOWC Generosity Fund benefitting local military and hospitality charities across the country.

Please drink responsibly as you enjoy the Draft with your 21+ game day crew.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kyra Zeller

DIAGEO

Kyra.zeller@diageo.com

TAYLOR

crownroyal@taylorstrategy.com

Crown Royal logo (PRNewsfoto/Crown Royal) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crown Royal