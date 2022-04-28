QuickLogic to Participate in the Oppenheimer 7th Annual Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a group investor meeting at the Oppenheimer 7th Annual Emerging Growth Virtual Conference.

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Meeting session: 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Investors interested in attending the conference should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com, or their Oppenheimer representative.

A copy of the current investor presentation is available for download from the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/presentations. Due to the conference format, there will be no webcast of the meeting session.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation