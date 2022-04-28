Lumu Names Cybersecurity Veteran Jeffrey A. Wheat as Field Chief Technology Officer

As threats intensify, Wheat's 30 years of innovation, advocacy in the public and private sectors will help organizations operate cybersecurity with speed and accuracy

MIAMI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumu , creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real-time, today announced that Jeffrey A. Wheat has been appointed as field chief technology officer to accelerate momentum in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. Based in the Kansas City metropolitan area, Wheat brings more than 30 years of hands-on cybersecurity intelligence, operations, and information technology experience to his new role.

"Lumu's unrivaled ability to detect cyber compromises in real-time is changing the game for all organizations," said Wheat. "Now more than ever, it's a business imperative to be in lock-step with cyber threat actors. I look forward to working with the team as they deliver the most secure, reliable, and innovative solutions to change the status quo for our customers regaining control of their complex infrastructures."

Prior to joining Lumu, Wheat's expertise saw him build new systems and processes with the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Energy (DOE), and NASA. More recently, Wheat served as CISO at cybersecurity defense and response service Blue Team Alpha , where he educated customers on the current threat landscape and served as an advocate for the need for strong cybersecurity practices. His proven track record of global SOC management has brought him to over 30 countries and across all 50 US states as a renowned cyber-risk and threat intelligence expert.

"I'm thrilled for Jeff to join Lumu as our new CTO to bring his expertise in driving solutions for transformative cybersecurity technology to the table," said Lumu CEO Ricardo Villadiego. "He'll add incalculable value to our story of understanding the true impacts of incidents, the 'why' behind them and where they're coming from with ease and precision."

The new hire follows 2021 and 2022's years of hypergrowth for Lumu, the company's initiative to consistently attract the right talent to amplify the reach of Lumu's cyber industry-leading resilience message, and to build credibility with target audiences to help companies of all sizes and verticals proficiently operate cybersecurity functions.

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blindspots at www.lumu.io .

