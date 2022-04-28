Ion Channel Selected as Finalist for MIT Sloan CIO Symposium's Innovation Showcase

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium has announced Ion Channel as one of the ten finalists for the 2022 Innovation Showcase as its software supply chain management platform represents a cutting edge solution that provides both strong value and innovation to the enterprise IT space. Ion Channel will receive key exposure to many of the world's most creative and influential IT executives at the Symposium May 22-23, 2022.

"Software ages like milk, not like fine wine" says Ion Channel CEO JC Herz. "The enterprise has lost control of the software supply chain perimeter, with little or no ability to manage it on a continuous basis. Customers need to achieve positive control of large software inventories, outsourced or partner-developed software, as well as open source used for internal development. Ion Channel monitors the totality of software supply chain risks for legacy systems and external suppliers - not just known vulnerabilities in DevOps."

Ion Channel analyzes and continuously monitors internally built software, contractor deliverables and vendor software products, and allows customers to enforce gating conditions pre-procurement and post-deployment. As risks and vulnerabilities emerge against a software bill of materials (SBOM) or internal component inventory, live-state assurance data is automatically transferred to alert security and mission owners.

"This is a huge win and opportunity for the Ion Channel team to give companies a handle on their software supply chain risk," said COO John Scott. "As software supply chain attacks such as Log4j, ColorsJS and Russia/Ukraine OSS sabotage operations proliferate, this problem is just going to get worse unless organizations get visibility on their software assets."

"We are honored to recognize these finalists for the 2022 Innovation Showcase," said Anton Teodorescu, Chair of the Innovation Showcase. "Opportunities abound for these early-stage companies to form valuable partnerships with CIOs at the Symposium as their innovative technologies can help shape the future of business."

After careful consideration, the Innovation Showcase Judges evaluated and selected Ion Channel for this honor based on four important criteria:

Have an enterprise IT solution product available in the market;

Are a start-up with less than $10 million in 2021 annual revenues;

Are selling enterprise IT solutions to CIOs or corporate IT departments; and

Show innovation and/or strategic value and potential impact on the top and/or bottom lines.

For a full list of Innovation Showcase finalists visit http://www.mitcio.com/innovation .

The Innovation Showcase will take place at 4:30 p.m. EDT US at MIT's Samberg Conference Center on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The full agenda for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, First Hybrid Edition, is available at mitcio.com/agenda and tickets are available for purchase here .

About Ion Channel

Founded in 2016, Ion Channel has been assuring critical systems in defense, energy and medical devices, and is extending these capabilities into other regulated industries including financial services and telecommunications. https://twitter.com/ion_channel .

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. In one day, CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com .

