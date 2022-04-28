Hostess Brands Joins Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative With Pledge to Not Advertise to Kids

Company commits to not engage in advertising primarily directed to children under age 13

LENEXA, Kan., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands, LLC, a leading sweet snacks company, has pledged through the Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative (CFBAI) that it will not advertise to children under the age of 13 except in instances when advertising supports products that comply with CFBAI's Uniform Nutrition Criteria. The company joins 19 leading food, beverage and quick-serve restaurant companies participating in the program.

Hostess Brands' decision to join CFBAI is a result of the 2021 launch of its first national advertising campaign in almost a decade ("Live Your Mostess"), the company's continued growth in the sweet snacks category and its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility.

With a new mission – to inspire moments of joy by putting our hearts into everything we do – and as part of its growth and transformation strategy, Hostess Brands has placed a larger priority on marketing. Hostess advertising spend has grown over the past two years and will increase double digits over the next several years. Its "Live Your Mostess" campaign is focused on winning the hearts and minds of consumers by sparking uninhibited, child-like joy in adults.

"We've experienced accelerated business growth over the past two years and are proud to join CFBAI," said Dan O'Leary, chief growth officer of Hostess Brands. "This pledge marks an important milestone in our transformation journey as we demonstrate our commitment to building a socially responsible snacking powerhouse."

Hostess Brands will roll out new advertising for Hostess® under its "Live Your Mostess" platform in May as well as this fall. The company also is investing in advertising for Voortman® branded cookies and wafers as it seeks to increase awareness of the brand in the U.S.

"For nearly 15 years, CFBAI has focused on ensuring that foods in ads directed to children meet strict nutrition criteria," said Maureen Enright, vice president of Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative [CFBAI], BBB National Programs. "We are excited to welcome Hostess Brands as our newest CFBAI participant, joining 19 other leading food, beverage and quick-serve restaurant companies committed to ongoing improvement in the children's food advertising landscape."

About Hostess Brands, LLC

Hostess Brands, LLC, a subsidiary of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK), is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The company produces a variety of new and classic treats, including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com.

About the Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative

Since 2007, CFBAI has been changing the children's food advertising landscape to include healthier products. CFBAI's participants commit to use CFBAI's science-based Uniform Nutrition Criteria to govern what foods they advertise directly to children under 12 or to not engage in such advertising. CFBAI's 19 participants, representing a substantial majority of child-directed food advertising on TV, are: American Licorice Company; Burger King Corp.; Campbell Soup Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Danone North America, PBC; Ferrero USA, Inc.; General Mills, Inc.; The Hershey Company; Kellogg Company; Keurig Dr Pepper; The Kraft Heinz Company; Mars, Incorporated; McDonald's USA, LLC; Mondelēz Global, LLC; Nestlé USA; PepsiCo, Inc.; Post Foods, LLC; and Unilever USA. For more information about the CFBAI, visit www.bbbprograms.org/programs/cfbai.

