Easy P2E Game, Coin Grid's Alpha Test Completed

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28th, 2022, SKY Technology Co., LTD stated that it has completed an alpha test of 'Coin Grid' which will be onboard its blockchain platform, SKY Play.

The three day test took place from April 22nd to 24th, and it drew players from all over the world including the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Its global service will be released in the first half of this year reflecting feedback from the participants of the test.

In a survey taken during the test, it has indicated that most players have picked for the fun element of the game as collecting various charming NFT characters and playing the real-time PVP mode with the mind games involved, and that they would continue to play after the official release of 'Coin Grid'.

The eP2E(easy play-to-earn) game 'Coin Grid' is a new casual game developed by SKY Entertainment Co., LTD with the grand theme of saving cute Antarctic characters in danger of global warming, and to adventure together. It is easy for everyone to enjoy either in single or PVP mode with the real-time competitive elements add-on.

The Head of Game Development of SKY Entertainment, Kyung-Min Kim who had formerly served as the Global Manager for the 'Modoo Marble' game from Netmarble, commented that "We focused on making 'Coin Grid' an accessible game for everyone from all ages to enjoy. An NFT game as simple as the 'rock-paper-scissors' game."

SKY Technology, which recently created a Singapore-based corporation, is poised to issue its own cryptocurrency for exchange on global markets. It will also release a variety of new lifestyle contents via SKY Play, an easy NFT business platform.

SKY Play

Starting with easy P2E games, SKY Play will offer a rich variety of lifestyle contents including games, sports, education, and art, all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX. SKY Play will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

