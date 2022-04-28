The Center for Leadership Studies Partners with NovoEd to Digitally Transform Its Flagship Leadership Development Program

Collaboration Between Learning Platform and Leadership Development Experts Powers a Situational and Contextual Digital Learning Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, today announces its partnership with The Center for Leadership Studies (CLS), the global home of the Situational Leadership® Model. The partnership will power The Center for Leadership Studies' digitally transformed program, Situational Leadership® Essentials for Managers. As one of the most widely recognized leadership development models, the Situational Leadership® Model is a timeless, repeatable framework that enables leaders to match their behaviors with the performance needs of the individual or group that they are attempting to influence.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with NovoEd and the unveiling of our new program, Situational Leadership® Essentials for Managers," said Maureen Shriver, CEO, The Center for Leadership Studies. "Utilizing NovoEd's social and collaborative learning platform, we will be able to offer a digital learning experience for all that is as flexible and adaptable as our content."

"Situational Leadership® is one of the most influential tools for leadership training on the market because its singular approach is context driven, specific to the situation, and scalable," said Scott Kinney, CEO and Chairman of the Board, NovoEd. "It is an honor to partner with CLS to further its flagship program."

With millions of leaders trained across the globe, The Center for Leadership Studies' Situational Leadership® Model and influence-focused courses enable leaders to engage in performance conversations that build trust, increase productivity, and drive behavior change. Situational Leaders demonstrate four core leadership competencies by diagnosing an individual's Performance Readiness®, adapting leader behavior based on the diagnosis, effectively communicating an influence approach and advancing toward higher performance. Measurable benefits of this program include creating a common language for performance, accelerating the pace and quality of employee development, and teaching leaders to accurately interpret and respond to their environment.

CLS services customers both domestically and internationally through an extensive network of more than 200 learning professionals in more than 38 countries. Its new program, Situational Leadership® Essentials for Managers, will be hosted on the social and collaborative NovoEd learning platform, allowing the modern learner to access world-class content through an impact-focused learning modality.

"NovoEd's partnership with The Center for Leadership Studies is a natural fit and a logical progression for both companies," said Todd Moran, Chief Learning Strategist, NovoEd. "Our social and collaborative learning platform is purpose-built to deliver cohort-based experiences like CLS' Situational Leadership® Essentials for Managers online and at scale, and our partnership will help CLS enhance its digital presence."

"Organizations face increasing challenges building and maintaining a cohesive, global training program, as well as ensuring the training results in positive changes to the company," said Suzie Bishop, VP of Product Development, The Center for Leadership Studies. "Situational Leadership® Essentials for Managers is the future of CLS, and we are ecstatic to be on this journey with a partner like NovoEd."

Experience The Center for Leadership Studies/NovoEd Collaboration Live at the ATD 2022 International Conference & Expo in Orlando

NovoEd and The Center for Leadership Studies will co-host two events at this year's ATD International Conference & Expo in Orlando, Florida, to celebrate the launch of Situational Leadership® Essentials for Managers.

NovoEd's Charlie Chung and CLS' Suzie Bishop will present a workshop demo session — It's Situational: Our Journey from Traditional to Digital Blended Learning Experiences — from 1-2pm ET on May 16 at the tradeshow to explore how CLS partnered with NovoEd to bring its best-in-class Situational Leadership® curriculum to the modern learner.

CLS and NovoEd will also partner to present a Party with the Penguins at SeaWorld's Antarctica Empire of the Penguin Habitat Exhibit. Join SeaWorld's massive penguin colony and leaders from NovoEd and CLS from 7-10pm ET on May 16 for food, beverages, and a voyage to the bottom of the world. To learn more or to RSVP for this exclusive, limited-capacity reception, please visit NovoEd's or CLS' ATD 2022 website .

About The Center for Leadership Studies

For more than 50 years, The Center for Leadership Studies, founded by Dr. Paul Hersey, has been the global home of the original Situational Leadership® Model. With more than 15 million leaders trained, Situational Leadership® is the most successful and widely adopted leadership model available. Deployed in more than 70% of Fortune 500 companies, the Situational Leadership® Model and influence-focused courses enable leaders to engage in effective performance conversations that build trust, increase productivity, and drive behavior change. CLS services customers both domestically and internationally through an extensive network of more than 200 learning professionals in more than 25 languages. Visit https://situational.com/ to learn more.

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that combines social and collaborative learning to unlock performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the intersection of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is deeply felt and experienced and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

