BrickBio Unveils Powerful Engineered RNA Therapeutic Modification Platform at AACR 2022

BOSTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrickBio, the leader in RNA facilitated site- specific protein assembly, presented an invited poster at the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Conference highlighting some of the results from its multi-year effort to develop the most efficacious therapeutic sites, inaccessible to other technologies, that the company incorporated into its Site Select Panel™. The panel uses the company's powerful RNA engine to incorporate unnatural amino acids (UAAs) to produce 50 different homogenously conjugated antibodies in a matter of a few weeks.

BrickBio has commercialized their flagship protein conjugation platform which leverages engineered RNA to introduce site-specific chemistries into any protein, enabling many applications through the same novel mechanism – such as homogenously conjugating two or more molecules to generate best-in-class therapeutics. Combined with the largest sets of compatible chemistries, BrickBio can incorporate and optimize any moiety ranging from oligonucleotides, LNAs, to complex hydrophobic payloads.

The pipeline candidate depicted in the poster (#3940), Next Generation Site-Specific ADCs targeting Breast and Gastric Cancer, highlighted the advantage of the powerful BrickADC platform towards breast & gastric cancer with improved efficacy, better safety, and overall lower dosages developed using the previously revealed Site-Select Panel™. Identification of these optimal sites, which are inaccessible with other conjugation technologies, are currently being transferred between next-generation antibody scaffolds, such as bispecifics, nanobodies, or other fragments in BrickBio's undisclosed internal and partnered pipeline.

BrickBio's undisclosed pioneering efforts towards Protein Origami Therapeutics and Synthetic Virology were also highlighted, which leverage the same core technology that drive BrickADCs. Protein Origami enables the spatial orientation of multiple proteins into a multimeric complex, resulting in synergistic modalities that have yet to be explored due to the inability to generate such structures prior to BrickBio. In addition, the Synthetic Virology platform revolves around the retargeting of capsids via protein conjugation to engineer tropisms, improve safety, increase infectivity, and eliminate immunogenicity. BrickBio has produced stellar data in-vivo demonstrating conserved tropism, no immunogenicity, and 2X infectivity with improved AAV half-life.

BrickBio is continuing its partnership efforts from AACR 2022 by meeting with potential collaborators for work on BrickADCs, Protein Origami Therapeutics, and modified AAV capsids.

"The BrickBio platform and processes have unleashed the full potential of the unnatural amino acid technology, enabling new therapeutic modalities, all linked by the same conjugation chemistries," said James Italia, VP of Commercial Development at BrickBio, "Specifically, the BrickADC platform highlights the unprecedented precision in our discovery engine. Our industry partners are adjusting their R&D directions since realizing they can engineer novel best-in-class therapeutics with BrickBio which they could not generate before." James concluded.

"BrickBio's platform has the most diverse toolbox of engineered RNA and complementary chemistries, that have shown an immediate impact in producing improved, next generation, antibody drug conjugates, such as bispecific multi-site antibodies that have the ability to increase the drug to antibody ratio (DAR) while decreasing hydrophobicity," stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of BrickBio, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene, L.L.C. "The ability to modify therapeutic proteins extends beyond antibodies and protein-protein conjugates, but also to viral vectors such as modified AAVs with re-programmed tropism. These reprogrammed AAVs are being designed to provide a safe, tissue specific delivery vehicle that may re-ignite a number of gene therapy programs that have been stalled. BrickBio has delivered a near term solution to improve patient treatment through next generation ADCs, and is well positioned to usher in new era of gene therapy delivery vehicles," Boyce concluded.

About BrickBio, Inc.

BrickBio Inc., a Boston-based biotechnology company, empowers next-generation unnatural amino acid coupled protein conjugation with its site-specific and site-selective platform. The platform technology spans prokaryotic and eukaryotic expression systems, enabling the development of unique biologics and protein therapeutics with enhanced characteristics, including improvements to half-life, dosage and efficacy. With the broadest toolkit of bioconjugation handles, BrickBio can optimize any conjugate and is uniquely situated to push the frontier of biologics with the selective modification of multiple distinct sites on a single protein. BrickBio is working with partners to develop best-in-class therapeutics and RUO kits with its proprietary bioconjugation strategies. BrickBio is expanding its therapeutic programs, including ADCs, bispecific conjugates and novel scaffolds. www.brickbio.com

About Tiger Gene L.L.C. Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics fields.

