WILSON RELEASES 2022 EARTH DAY TENNIS RACKET SERIES

The new collection builds upon Wilson's robust sustainable product offerings for Tennis players

CHICAGO, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today announces the launch of their Earth Day Tennis Racket Series. The eco-conscious collection, inclusive of three performance rackets, features bio-based and recycled material from Agiplast technology by Arkema and waterborne paints from Sherwin Williams; ultimately decreasing the footprint of each racket produced.

"The Earth Day Series is part of Wilson's continued commitment to make the world a better place through sport," said Hans-Martin Reh, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. "We're proud of the product we've thoughtfully crafted in a more sustainable manner, while not compromising the performance integrity of the rackets that players around the world utilize to bring their best to every match."

The three rackets offered as part of the Earth Day series are:

Pro Staff 97 v13

Blade 98 v8

Clash 100 v2

Each racket will retail for $299 and feature the following sustainable technology:

Agiplast material by Arkema, bio-based and recycled plastic, butt caps and bumper grommet systems; now a standard in all Wilson performance tennis rackets

Biodegradable PU (polyurethane) grips

Innovative, clean color technology featuring waterborne primer, paint and coating

Eco-friendly packaging

The waterborne primer and paints featured on Wilson's Earth Day rackets will lower the amount of volatile organic compounds used during the application and manufacturing phases. The waterborne paints also provide a shorter oven cure schedule, which lowers natural gas usage and reduces CO2 emissions.

Wilson is committed to continued creation of sustainably minded products, including Triniti tennis balls, pushing the limits of sustainable performance. Triniti was designed to exist outside of a pressurized can, arriving in more easily recyclable and uniquely sustainable packaging. Wilson has also introduced the Eco Overcap across key tennis ball franchises, reducing the amount of plastic used in Overcaps by half.

Wilson recently partnered with USTA Southern California to implement their sustainable products, such as Triniti Pro, as the ball of choice for their events. The partnership will also include on-site activations and product play testing to introduce sustainable tennis options to their community of over 30,000 members. Additionally, Wilson's ongoing collaboration with RecycleBalls encourages tennis players to collect, recycle and reuse tennis balls for a variety of uses such as resurfacing tennis courts.

Wilson's range of sustainable products, along with the Earth Day series, are available exclusively on wilson.com beginning today. For more information, please visit wilson.com or join the conversation using @wilsontennis and #AdvantagePlanet on social.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf.

In Racquet Sports, Wilson is a global leader in tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton and pickleball. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

