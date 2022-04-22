Toxic Suppression, LLC has partnered with Senseware to offer the first monitoring system specifically designed to track and alert First Responders to the threats of airborne contaminants

PORT NECHES, Texas, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toxic Suppression, a referenced leader in firefighter safety has partnered with Senseware, a real-time indoor air quality monitoring technology company to launch Sentinel IQ. Sentinel IQ is the first monitoring system specifically designed to track and alert first responders to the threats of airborne contaminants.



First Responders are routinely exposed to many harmful contaminants in the line-of-duty including volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, and contagious pathogens. Cancer alone caused 66 percent of career firefighter line-of-duty deaths from 2002 to 2019, according to data from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).



Toxic Suppression's vision is to provide safer working environments for first responders against the multiple hazards they are exposed to. "For the first time, the unseen hazards can be visualized in real-time to alert to unsafe working environments. Designed and tested in station and emergency vehicles, the Sentinel IQ is a future-proof solution with unlimited applications including custom sensor packages" said Scott Hacker, VP of Sales and Marketing.

Sentinel IQ Powered by Senseware offers real-time air quality monitoring, tracking, and alerting to help protect first responders from the airborne hazards they are exposed to on a daily basis both in station and in emergency vehicles. Sentinel IQ is a future-proof solution with multiple sensors available such as (light, motion/occupancy, vibration, pressure, water flow, and more to fit any custom application. (PRNewswire)

The Sentinel IQ monitors air quality and sanitization performance including VOC's, CO2, PM 0.3-1.0, PM 2.5, PM 10, CO, and offers the only real-time cloud-based ion sensor on the market. Coupled with the Sentinel Purifier, The Sentinel offers the only mobile air and hard surface sanitization system where the performance can be validated real-time.

"Our technology was invented from Parkinson's Disease research and has evolved to help people understand the health of their environment. With over 1M firefighters in the United States risking their lives, we are proud to support Toxic Suppression in providing assurance and peace of mind to our heroes." said Serene Almomen, CEO and Co-Founder of Senseware.

About Toxic Suppression:

Toxic Suppression's core mission to educate and protect first responders from the dangers and long-term effects of repeated exposure to carcinogens and other hazards. Toxic Suppression offers solutions for a safer working environment, including Sentinel IQ an accurate real-time cloud-based air quality monitoring system that alerts you on the level and nature of pollution in your air. Learn more:www.toxicsuppression.com

About Senseware:

Senseware is a first of its kind sensor-based technology platform with 43 patents. It provides real-time assurance into critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, equipment status, and more. Senseware is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market. For more information visit: www.senseware.co or follow on LinkedIn

