Tivity Health to Issue First Quarter 2022 Financial Results After Market Close on May 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) (the "Company") today announced that its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, will be released after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Tivity Health (PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health, Inc) (PRNewswire)

On April 5, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Stone Point Capital. In light of this pending transaction, the Company will not be hosting an earnings conference call to discuss its results for the quarter and will not be providing or updating previously issued financial guidance.

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources members need to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Milanovich, VP, Investor Relations and FP&A

(602) 562-2595

Matt.Milanovich@tivityhealth.com

