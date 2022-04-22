Sun will rise on Earth Day with Hawaiian chant E Ala Ē as part of nation's largest celebration of National Volunteer Week

HONOLULU, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii is the last state in which the sun will rise on Earth Day. The nonprofit Kanu Hawaii, which hosts the nation's largest celebration of National Volunteer Week will host E Ala Ē, a Hawaiian chant that will unite thousands of voices from every island on Earth Day.

On Earth Day 2022 at sunrise, groups across Hawaii will gather atop Hawaii island's Maunakea and Maui's Haleakala. They will be joined by thousands who will congregate in sacred Hawaiian spaces and places, urban centers and along the coastlines. All will share a chant that will begin at 6:06 am Hawaiian sunrise (12:06 pm EST | 9:06 am PT).

E Ala Ē (translated to awaken to rise) will be led by Hawaiian elders and cultural practitioners from every island. These leaders share Hawaii's message for all to rise up and awaken to the needs of the planet. For more information including the chant, the public can go to KanuHawaii.org/e-ala-e-2022/. Participants can attend from home, school or anywhere worldwide.

"The sacred Hawaiian chant is about the sun's reflection on water that creates a pathway of hope," says Todd Yamashita, who will lead the island of Molokai's event. "It's a chant about renewal. Collectively and actively creating hope is the magic driving E Ala Ē."

This event is part of Volunteer Week Hawaii 2022 and National Volunteer Week, which started in the 1970s. Hawaii joined the national movement in 2018 and the week-long devotion to volunteerism. Most events held during Volunteer Week Hawaii have an environmental stewardship focus. Events are part of Hawaii's involvement in the Aloha+Challenge to meet sustainability goals by 2030 is in response to the Paris Accords, which is an international treaty on climate change.

E Ala Ē follows the announcement made earlier this week that the Hawaii State Department of Education and Kanu Hawaii have partnered to collect 10,000 pledge signatures from students and families by April 22, Earth Day, toward a 50,000-signature goal by 2023. To sign the online pledge, the public can go to PledgeToOurKeiki.org.

