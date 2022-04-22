Parallel Announces Opening of Surterra Wellness Dispensary in Fort Lauderdale, Providing Medicinal Marijuana Consultations and Product to South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel, a multi-state medical marijuana operator, announced today the opening of a new Surterra Wellness (Surterra) medical marijuana dispensary in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Located on the city's popular Sunrise Boulevard, the dispensary offers patients an array of high-quality medicinal products developed to enhance a patient's well-being. The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Fort Lauderdale dispensary is located at 1776 E Sunrise, Blvd.

Surterra Wellness (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to open our Fort Lauderdale location and expand Surterra's presence among the communities of South Florida. This new location now allows a wider network of patients to access the many high-quality medical marijuana products that Surterra provides," said Parallel CEO James Whitcomb.

The new medicinal marijuana dispensary is ideally located a mile from Fort Lauderdale beach, near numerous universities and colleges, and in the center of a thriving business, tourism and retail scene, servicing younger and older patient populations who will benefit from Surterra's products.

"It's a great honor to finally make Surterra's world-class products and services available to patients in the heart of Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities," said President of Surterra Wellness, Karim Bouaziz. "We look forward to serving all qualified patients; residents and visitors, as well as those who are seeking first-time consultations."

In celebration of the store's grand opening, customers will enjoy 42.0% off all items (excludes accessories) as well as double Loyalty Points for the entire day of the grand opening. Loyalty Rewards enable shoppers to save more when they spend, with 1 point awarded for every $1 spent and at 500 points members receive a 10% discount, which can be stacked for more savings. They will also have branded giveaways for early shoppers. Surterra welcomes anyone 18 and older in its stores so that they can ask questions and learn more about products directly from their highly educated staff.

Surterra is also calling all artists for a unique opportunity. Surterra's Artist Showcase is coming soon to a Surterra store near you. We're looking for local artists to put their work on display in our stores for a two-to-four-month period. Selected artists will gain exposure to new audiences in the store as well as through Surterra's email subscriber lists and popular social media channels. If you're an artist, show us your work by applying at www.surterra.com/artist-showcase/.

The Fort Lauderdale location is currently open. Days of operation and hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients who are registered in the state of Florida with a medical marijuana card can are welcome to purchase. All other visitors are welcome to seek consultations.

For more information, visit Surterra Wellness at Surterra.com or follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

ABOUT SURTERRA WELLNESS

Surterra Wellness, a retail brand of Parallel, is a vertically integrated cannabis company that operates 44 Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers in the state of Florida, with more planned to open in 2022. Its diverse portfolio of branded medical marijuana products enhances a patient's well-being and are produced with plants grown in Surterra Wellness' state of the art cultivation facility, where no harmful chemicals or ingredients are used in the growing process. Surterra Wellness' brand intent is to deliver a trusted, consistent, and seamless way for patients to connect and learn, and for patients to have access to the highest-quality medical marijuana products in the state of Florida. The ethos of Surterra Wellness is based on Parallel's commitment to compliance, quality, innovation, and to be a great employer and local community partner, as well as its actions to improve diversity, inclusivity, and economic empowerment in the cannabis industry. To learn more about Surterra Wellness visit, www.surterra.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT PARALLEL

Parallel is a privately held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts; and a joint venture with the Cookies retail brand in Nevada. Parallel offers a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Float and Heights. Parallel operates approximately 50 locations nationwide, including 48 retail stores, and cultivation and manufacturing sites. Parallel follows rigorous operational and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and follows values that put the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parallel