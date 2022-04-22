Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP's Bridget Moreno Lopez Honored in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas

Lopez recognized for her expertise in tax law

DALLAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of D Magazine have recognized Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson attorney Bridget Moreno Lopez in the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers in Dallas for her work in tax law.

An expert in tax litigation and litigation management, Ms. Lopez has served as the firm's managing partner of the Dallas office for the last eight years while also overseeing the New York and Boston offices. She is the youngest person appointed to the firm's management committee. Prior to her appointment to managing partner, Ms. Lopez managed the litigation division for the Dallas office, handling thousands of lawsuits.

"I am inspired by the recognition from my peers," said Ms. Lopez. "Linebarger is dedicated to our clients and their efforts to improve public service and local communities, and I'm grateful that we are recognized for our work to make North Texas a better place to live."

A national firm, Linebarger represents governmental entities in 13 states with 49 offices, recovering revenue by collecting delinquent government receivables. The firm has a history of giving back to the communities its clients serve, and Ms. Lopez's own volunteerism reflects that same commitment to helping others.

She has given her time to numerous organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including the H100 Latina Giving Circle and the Latino Cultural Center. Ms. Lopez is a former board member of the DFW International Airport and the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center.

Each year North Texas attorneys nominate D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas honorees. The magazine's research staff and an independent panel of distinguished lawyers make the final selections after an extensive review. Those selected are featured in the magazine's May issue and online at www.dmagazine.com.

