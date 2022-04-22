iQIYI Unveils New Logo in Celebration of 12th Anniversary, Deepening Commitment to Technology and Innovation

BEIJING, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, unveiled a new logo as it celebrates its 12th anniversary on Apr. 22, reaffirming its commitment to unleashing innovation and providing quality content and better user experience.

Founded in 2010, iQIYI was listed on NASDAQ on Mar. 29, 2018 as "IQ." Throughout the years, iQIYI has built a global reputation around its outstanding content quality, excellent user experience, and innovative business models, all of which are underpinned by the company's strong commitment to technological innovation. Considered as the leading power in China's online video industry, iQIYI spearheads the growth and transformation of the entertainment business ecosystem by introducing a diversified IP ecosystem and delivering industry-leading innovation on film and television industrialization.

"The overall landscape for Chinese long-form video industry is entering a new chapter," iQIYI Founder and CEO GONG Yu said during the company's 2021 Q4 Earnings Call, adding that "Everyone within the industry is now taking a more balanced approach that results in higher business efficiency, profitability and positive social impacts. These changes are positive, and will bring the entire industry to achieve sustainable growth in the long term."

As iQIYI moves into the next chapter of development, the new logo forgoes the border that boxed the previous logo. The company believes that entertainment inspires the audience by presenting boundary-breaking creative thinking, and that the essence of technology and art is also to break conventions and push boundaries. iQIYI's many achievements in the past years, including the introduction of theater mode, multi-screen interaction, and virtual reality, all speak to the company's commitment to introducing innovations and new possibilities to users' lives.

Adopting a visually more streamlined font, the new logo also represents the company's focused dedication to marrying human ingenuity with technology. In terms of color, the vibrant, lighter green of the new logo communicates a youthful energy and reflects iQIYI's strengthened ambition and excitement for the future as the company stands ready to usher in the next chapter alongside its users.

