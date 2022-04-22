InventHelp Presents Shower Safety Box (MTN-3592)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I used to give my young niece baths when she was young and I realized the danger that the shower could impose," said the inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "I thought of this idea to protect children and elderly in the shower from potential drowning or burns."

She created the AQUA SAFETY to help prevent children from turning on the water in the bathtub. This product could eliminate accidental drowning that is caused by adding water to an unattended or unsupervised bathtub. It would be installed for safety but also to prevent water damage/flooding and control costs. Additionally, this could also be used for the elderly or disabled individuals who need supervision to bathe or shower safely.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3592, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

