InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Slice Leafy Vegetables (MIS-155)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a kitchen appliance to ease the task of evenly cutting leafy vegetables," said an inventor, from Brooklyn Park, Minn., "so I invented DELPHINE'S LEAF CHOPPER. My design enables you to easily slice leafy vegetables for appetizers, side dishes, purees, main courses and snacks."

The invention provides an effective way to slice leafy vegetables. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to manually slicing leafy vegetables with a knife. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MIS-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

