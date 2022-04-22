Benjamin F. Edwards Investment Banking Leadership Team Expands

ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin F. Edwards has announced the hiring of two new Investment Banking Managing Directors: Rachel Zhang, Managing Director, located in Seattle, and Managing Director, Neil Dennis, located in Kansas City, Mo. Shelby Schagrin, Managing Director, will continue to lead the Investment Banking team.

Benjamin F. Edwards' Investment Banking Group continues to focus on providing sell-side merger and acquisition services to business owners of middle-market companies.

"We are pleased to expand our investment banking team with the addition of Neil and Rachel who have the qualities and attributes we highly value," said Doug Rubenstein, Chief Operating Officer of Edwards. "Our highly experienced team and personalized approach provides outstanding investment banking services to middle-market business owners."

Rachel has over 10 years of investment banking and corporate finance experience with in-depth expertise in paper and packaging, industrial manufacturing, and distribution. She was previously a Director with CIBC Capital Markets where she led coverage of the paper and packaging sector. Prior to CIBC, Rachel worked for Greenhill and Deutsche Bank where she focused on M&A. Rachel obtained her bachelor's degree from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

Neil has over 15 years of investment banking and corporate finance expertise. He was previously a Managing Director with Woodbridge International where he led the execution of sell-side transactions across the United States. He obtained his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Kansas and his MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Benjamin F. Edwards' Investment Banking Group is an established and growing middle-market merger and acquisitions (M&A) and financial advisory practice. The Investment Banking team focuses on advising business owners primarily in the consumer, business services and industrial sectors. The team has a highly successful record of selling middle-market companies.

About Benjamin F. Edwards

With a legacy spanning 135 years over five generations of the Edwards family, Benjamin F. Edwards today is an entrepreneurial wealth management enterprise welcoming client-first, full-service financial advisors to join its ranks. Advisors at Edwards seek to render solid investment advice while helping clients develop a plan to reach their goals. The growing national firm is now in more than 31 states with 86 locations, garnering $36 billion in assets under management. It remains true to its Golden Rule roots with regard to treatment of clients, financial advisors and employees. The home office in St. Louis knows advisors by name and eschews call centers to get advisors' questions answered. Leveraging the firm's distinguished heritage and vision for the future, advisors have the option to be employees of Benjamin F. Edwards or can choose an independent affiliation with the firm's registered investment advisor, (RIA), Edwards Wealth Management. The firm's strong fiscal foundation and timeless values enable it to be a firm of "Client-First Service Second-to-None," offering friendly support and thoughtful, tailored investment and planning advice to its treasured clients who make it all possible.

