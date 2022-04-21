Two Iconic Voices in Advertising Join Forces for PajamaGram Fundraiser to Benefit Make-A-Wish®

SHELBURNE, Vt., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Goldsmith, best known for his role as The Most Interesting Man in the World in Dos Equis ads, and Tom Bodett, known for his Motel 6 radio commercials and also as a panelist on NPR's "Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me", came together to create a video to support Make-A-Wish®. It's part of PajamaGram's effort to raise money for Make-A-Wish® chapters around the country through the sale of newly designed Wish Pajamas. The company recently made the pajamas that convey a message of hope, strength, and joy on every pair available on their website at wish.pajamagram.com. Proceeds from each sale go to granting wishes for kids with critical illnesses.

The ad, narrated by Bodett, pays tribute to Goldsmith's 50-year career in stage, film, and television while poking a little fun at his most famous and most interesting role in advertising. Goldsmith encourages the viewers to "Stay comfy, my friends" while sipping hot chocolate in front of a roaring fire while wearing his Wish Pajamas from Pajamagram accented by pink, fuzzy slippers.

Bodett and Goldsmith are long-time supporters of the Make-A-Wish® Vermont chapter, where both reside.

"All of us at Make-A-Wish are thrilled at the support of Pajamagram. Jonathan, and Tom," said Jamie Hathaway, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish® Vermont. "This video is a lot of fun. But most importantly, the sales of these pajamas will help us grant wishes to children with critical illnesses around the country while making the world a more comfy place at the same time."

For every pair of wish pajamas sold between January 1, 2022 – October 31, 2022, PajamaGram will donate $11 to Make-A-Wish® with a minimum contribution of $50,000. The pajamas are sold in infant, toddler, child, adult, and even pet sizes so the whole family can get a pair and support Make-A-Wish together.

The pajamas are on sale now and can be purchased at wish.pajamagram.com.

PAJAMAGRAM

Founded in 2008, Pajamagram is one of the leading pajamas and matching pajamas companies in the US. With hundreds of different styles for men, women, kids and even pets, Pajamagram is dedicated to quality and comfort. As a sister company to Vermont Teddy Bears that was founded in 1983, the headquarters for these brands in Shelburne, Vermont is now home to our Make-A-Wish Vermont chapter. For more information about Pajamagram visit their website at: https://www.pajamagram.com/.

