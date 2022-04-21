TrueCar Appoints Jill Angel as New Chief People Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. , (NASDAQ:TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, today announced the appointment of Jill Angel as Chief People Officer. In this role, Angel will drive the People strategy for TrueCar and oversee all aspects of the People function. She will report to Mike Darrow, President and CEO.

"We're delighted to welcome Jill to the TrueCar team as we build an organization ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of supporting a modern-day marketplace serving both dealers and consumers," said Darrow. "Jill will serve as a strategic partner to me and the rest of the executive team, advising on key organizational issues as well as assuring appropriate resources and programs are in place as we scale our TrueCar+ marketplace."

Angel was most recently Executive Vice President, People at Leaf Group, which she joined in 2015. She moved into People Operations with 20 years of experience in operations, finance, and customer service for various e-commerce platforms across a variety of industries. Prior to Leaf Group, Angel served as Vice President of Operations with Saatchi Art, subsequently acquired by Leaf Group, and also held operations roles with Cocodot and Swirl. She held e-commerce roles with GSI Commerce Solutions and customer service and finance roles with DHL and Airborne Express.

"I look forward to bringing my experience to TrueCar and working to bring operational solutions to the team," said Angel. "I'm passionate about many aspects of HR, including compensation strategy, building relationships with key stakeholders and identifying talent, and I can't wait to use my skills to develop and retain teams at TrueCar."

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

