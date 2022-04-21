Tint World® expands to a fifth location in Tennessee

National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise opens new store in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its streak of rapid expansion as it announces the opening of its fifth Tennessee franchise located in Murfreesboro.

Owned and operated by Craig and Anna Nangle, the new store provides full-service automotive styling, window tinting and automotive aftermarket accessories to Murfreesboro and the surrounding area.

"We can't fully express how delighted we are to be given the opportunity to serve automotive enthusiasts in the Murfreesboro area," Anna Nangle said. "With the resources and support we get through this outstanding franchise system, we're going to make Tint World® Murfreesboro the destination center for our community's automotive styling and detailing needs."

"Craig and Anna are an incredible part of our growing Tint World® family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "They are immensely passionate about expanding the brand's service options in Murfreesboro, and we know they will do an excellent job of providing quality products and service to their clientele. Craig and Anna are focused on building their business in a way that supports the local community, and we're proud to help them accomplish this goal."

Tint World® Murfreesboro is located at 1610 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about what the store offers, call 615-538-1881 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/tn/murfreesboro-092 .

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

