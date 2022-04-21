ThriftBooks Surpasses One Million Customer Reviews on Trustpilot

SEATTLE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriftBooks Global LLC, the world's largest online independent used book seller, has become the first company to surpass 1,000,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot, the leading global independent review platform. In accomplishing this unprecedented milestone, ThriftBooks has also maintained a five-star TrustScore of "Excellent," which is Trustpilot's highest measure of customer satisfaction.

"We are humbled knowing that so many of our customers have taken the time to favorably review their experiences with ThriftBooks," said Ken Goldstein, Chairman and CEO of ThriftBooks. "Trustpilot reviews provide us with extraordinarily valuable feedback, which we use continually to improve the overall shopping experience on ThriftBooks.com and our ThriftBooks app. Everything we do at ThriftBooks is focused on surpassing the expectations of our customers, whom we hope to continue to delight with a new wave of innovative features we look forward to launching this year."

Trustpilot is a platform with recognized international reach that enables consumers to identify quality companies, read honest reviews from other customers, and write their own reviews to express their interactions. ThriftBooks established a partnership with Trustpilot in 2015.

"We applaud ThriftBooks on being the first company to cross the million-review threshold with us," said Meg MacCune, Director of Customer Success at Trustpilot. "We take great pride in working closely with customer-centric brands that embrace and learn from direct, public feedback. We look for partners that share the same values of integrity and transparency that we evangelize, and we congratulate ThriftBooks on achieving this important honor through its unending dedication to serving customers."

To read ThriftBooks reviews on Trustpilot, please visit ThriftBooks Reviews .

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world's largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 210 million used and new books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com , Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2021 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award four years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 1 million reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company's much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards .

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot was founded in 2007 with a vision to create an independent currency of trust.

A digital platform that brings businesses and consumers together to foster trust and inspire collaboration, Trustpilot is free to use, open to everybody, and built on transparency.

Trustpilot hosts reviews to help consumers shop with confidence and deliver rich insights to help businesses improve the experience they offer. The more consumers use the platform and share their own opinions, the richer the insights it offers businesses, and the more opportunities they have to earn the trust of consumers, from all around the world.

Over 144 million consumer reviews of businesses and products of over 626,000 domains have been posted on Trustpilot, and those numbers are growing by more than one review per second.

Trustpilot has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in London, Edinburgh, New York, Denver, Melbourne, Berlin, Vilnius, Milan, and Amsterdam.

