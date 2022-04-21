Telit Recognized for Company and Product Leadership with Two Major IoT Industrial Award Wins

Honors includes Industrial IoT Company of the Year by Compass Intelligence and IIoT Product of the Year for Telit deviceWISE® by IoT Evolution World

LONDON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), is pleased to announce it has won two major industry awards recognizing it for outstanding company and product leadership driving the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) forward.

Telit named IIoT Company of the Year in the 10th Annual 2022 CompassIntel Mobile, IoT and Emerging Tech Awards . Compass Intelligence is a market research and advisory firm specializing in metrics-driven market intelligence and insights for the mobile, IoT and high-tech industries serving tech clients for more than 16 years. The 10th Annual 2022 CompassIntel Mobile, IoT and Emerging Tech Awards honors companies, vendors and organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, disruption and excellence in the technology industry. Compass Intelligence is a market research and advisory firm specializing in metrics-driven market intelligence and insights for the mobile, IoT and high-tech industries serving tech clients for more than 16 years. The 10th Annual 2022 CompassIntel Mobile, IoT and Emerging Tech Awards honors companies, vendors and organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, disruption and excellence in the technology industry.

Telit deviceWISE VIEW named IIoT Product of the Year Winner in the 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Awards, presented by IoT Evolution World. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide, with winners representing the best, most innovative products and solutions powering the Industrial Internet of Things. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide, with winners representing the best, most innovative products and solutions powering the Industrial Internet of Things.

"We are honored to receive some of the industry's most prestigious IIoT awards," said Telit CEO Paolo Dal Pino. "With decades of IoT innovation experience and our team of IoT experts who have pioneered a successful end-to-end system approach to ensure all the pieces work together, we are able to deliver award-winning, secure and integrated IoT solutions. As we continue to invest in our technology roadmap, we reaffirm our commitment to push the industry forward for years to come."

Telit has achieved major milestones, industry firsts and exponential growth. Its multiple award-winning deviceWISE helps enterprises measure key performance indicators with data-driven dashboards that enable organizations to visualize factory data to track patterns and trends and make smarter business decisions. Furthermore, Telit is the industry leader with a long-standing history of providing end-to-end solutions – including award-winning modules, connectivity and platforms. Telit products can be used separately or bundled as an integrated solution to reduce time-to-market and cost.

The Telit deviceWISE platform allows manufacturing enterprises to accelerate their IIoT deployment and time to revenue with a drag-and-drop dashboard builder, a large library of no-cost drivers for data collection and an advanced edge logic with no custom code. To get started, request a Telit deviceWISE EDGE trial to connect your factory, a Telit deviceWISE CLOUD trial to connect your machines, or a demo of Telit deviceWISE VIEW to see how easy it is to visualize and analyze data in custom dashboards.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

