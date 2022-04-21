T3 Sixty Results: RE/MAX Agents Average More Sales than Agents at Any Other National Real Estate Brand

Data from real estate consulting and analysis firm T3 Sixty once again puts RE/MAX on top in agent productivity

DENVER, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Sixty recently released its 2022 Corporation report ranking the nation's largest real estate enterprises, franchise brands and brokerages. Data released in the prestigious report confirmed RE/MAX led the field of national brands in agent productivity as measured by transaction sides per agent, averaging 16.1* sides per agent. This independent result follows another respected industry survey that found RE/MAX agents at large U.S. brokerages, on average, outsold competitors by 2-to-1 in 2021.**

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada) (PRNewswire)

RE/MAX is also listed among the top three enterprises (holding companies) and franchise brands by sales volume in the T3 Sixty report. As it shows, in 2021, the nation's 20 largest enterprises accounted for 61.2 percent of the total sales for the year, up from a share of 54.8 percent in 2020. That represents the largest year-over-year jump since T3 Sixty became the first company to annually analyze enterprises in 2018.

"This report confirms the outstanding performance of RE/MAX agents in one of the hottest and most competitive housing markets we've ever seen," said Nick Bailey, President and CEO. "Industry surveys repeatedly show RE/MAX agents average more sides than agents with other major brands, which speaks volumes about the tenacity and skill RE/MAX agents deliver to homebuyers and sellers every day."

To view a side-by-side look at how RE/MAX stacks up against national, full-service competitors, download the RE/MAX vs. the Industry 2022 report here. When compared to the national, full-service brokerage brands listed on the RE/MAX report, RE/MAX also leads in U.S. brand awareness*** and global footprint, with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

*Source: U.S. transaction sides per agent are calculated from the T3 Sixty Real Estate Almanac Enterprises report, citing 2021 transaction sides, some of which are estimated by T3 Sixty.

**Based on average transaction sides per agent calculated from data in the RealTrends 500 survey of large U.S. brokerages.

*** MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC