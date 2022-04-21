NGA PARTNERS WITH NEXTNAV TO BRING VERTICAL LOCATION TO THE NG9-1-1 COMMUNITY

Partnership will dramatically improve geolocation of callers to provide floor-level altitude in multistory buildings through cloud-native NG9-1-1 applications

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, LLC (NGA) the source for Next Generation Advanced public safety technology solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with NextNav Inc. a leader in Z-Axis vertical positioning, to consume and deliver actionable vertical location to its ever-growing public safety client base.

Through the NextNav Pinnacle network, NGA will be positioned to natively route floor-level vertical location data of incoming requests for service across its ecosystem and display the location in 2D and 3D formats. Using the NGA-powered NGCS ESInet, agencies will have a new option for situational awareness, ultimately bringing a common operating picture to Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) in a single application framework. Leveraging the flexibility of the AWS-powered cloud services infrastructure, NGA's clients will have the most accurate vertical location data which, when delivered across the ESInet domain that is already geo-spatially powered, bring a true Next Generation Advanced public safety solution that First Responders can rely upon to protect them and those they are dispatched to serve.

"The ability to have additional location for 9-1-1 is critical to the agencies we serve, and as we are all living in a highly mobile world, NGA must stay ahead of the technology curve to ensure our solutions provide the most efficient, accurate information for them. We are very appreciative of the work that has been done nationwide to bring this critical location data forward as it is a "must have" for Public Safety. By working with NextNav, NGA will be able to continue this commitment and begin delivering results today, so that first responders and citizens are served by a cohesive solution, and the vertical location service NextNav provides really is a game changer that we are excited to bring to our clients going forward. The partnership with NextNav gives us the ability to make our services and applications more intelligent and actionable for 911 calls requiring a response in urban and suburban areas where location services indoors are critical," said Don Ferguson, CEO at NGA.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to be able to serve the leaders in Public Safety as this vertical location technology is a critical component to the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1ecosystem," said Dan Hight, VP of Business Development). "With NextNav's Pinnacle solution and service, agencies will not only have the utmost in vertical location accuracy but, through partnerships with leaders in the industry like NGA, provide capabilities to Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) in a cohesive fashion without the need for an additional application layer."

ABOUT NGA 911 LLC

NGA 911 is a complete, customizable, and reliable NG9-1-1 solution bringing secure, affordable 911Cloud services to anywhere in the world. Our incremental deployment and patented technologies are poised to smoothly transition legacy 9-1-1 systems to the future of emergency services, with the latest NG9-1-1 technology available.

For more information, please visit https://nga911.com/ or follow NGA on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About NextNav:

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

