MINUS WORKS INTRODUCES PLANT-BASED LEAK-PROOF GEL PACKS FOR SHIPPING PERISHABLES

ISLANDIA, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minus Works announces the introduction of Plant-Based, Leak-Proof Gel Packs for shipping perishables. This new refrigerant gel formulation features a biodegradable, plant-based gel that is semi-solid and will not leak or flow if the containment film is broken or punctured.

The image above shows a Plant-Based, Leak-Proof Gel Pack that has been cut in half without leaking or flowing (PRNewswire)

This gel is a 0°C/32°F refrigerant, perfect for protecting perishables at frozen or refrigerated temperature ranges. Suitable applications include meal kits, online grocery, specialty food delivery, heat sensitive healthcare products, biopharma, and thermosetting chemicals.

"We see this product as a sustainable alternative to the Freezer Brick, which many shippers use as a leak-proof refrigerant that keeps its shape over freeze/thaw cycles. Freezer Bricks are made with open cell phenolic foam, which is a pollutant of priority concern. We believe offering an eco-friendly product of equal performance can help provide shippers with greener options," said Ben Shore, CEO of Minus Works.

For more information about how these Plant-Based, Leak-Proof gel packs can assist you in your cold shipping application, visit www.minusworks.com, email us at cs@minusworks.com or call us at 516-331-1638.

About Minus Works:

Minus Works is an American manufacturing and technology company focused on bringing innovative products to the cold chain industry, including sustainable, high-performance gel packs for the shipping of perishables. We believe in the relentless pursuit of less. Less waste, less environmental impact, less total cost for our customers. For us, less is not more, less is less. And that's good.

